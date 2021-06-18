Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Orange's pole upgrade bill just got bigger

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/18/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Proximus demonstrates 5G with VR gig; Infosecurity Europe goes online-only; A1 Austria puts its faith in esports.

  • French communications regulator Arcep has stepped into a row between Orange and Altitude Infra THD, a fiber network construction company. Altitude had asked Arcep to settle the dispute after it had tried unsuccessfully to get Orange to up the price it paid for Altitude renovating the operator's pole as part of a public-initiative network deployment, which Orange had set at €209 (US$249) per pole. Altitude had wanted to hike the cost of this to €430 ($512), and to have it applied retrospectively to all operations carried out since April 5, 2019, but, after doing some calculations, Arcep ruled that €300 ($357) was a fairer figure.

  • Belgium's Proximus has joined the long list of operators seeking to demonstrate the wonders of 5G in attention-grabbing ways by using the (standalone version of the) technology to broadcast a live concert in virtual reality. Spectators gathered at Proximus headquarters enjoyed the "as if you were really there" experience of a performance given by Belgian artist Konoba at the Ancienne Belgique concert hall a few miles away. (One can only assume Plastic Bertrand wasn't available.) Ericsson and Nokia also had a hand in the proceedings. The video below (in French, with Dutch subtitles), gives a flavor of the event.

  • Infosecurity Europe is the latest vaguely telecom-related live event to fall foul of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The show was due to take place at London Olympia from July 13-15, but will now happen only online. The in-person event will now be held in 2022.

  • A1 Telekom Austria has seen the future and it involves esports, or team-based-gaming-with-knobs-on to the uninitiated. The operator launched its first esports leagues four years ago, and now it is overseeing the creation of a new Europe-wide "Clash of Leagues," similar to soccer's Champions League but without the need to break into a sweat or feign injury.

  • Mobile operator Three UK has appointed former Nike executive Jonathan Clamp as its new director of sales. Clamp, who has worked in retail for more than 30 years, will maintain a vice-like grip on a sales organization comprising 311 stores and 2,523 people.

  • After a successful pilot during the UK pandemic lockdown, UK incumbent operator BT is expanding its Care Home Companions scheme, which encourages BT, EE and Plusnet contact center employees to volunteer to make spirit-lifting calls to care home residents. Employees who volunteer to take part are given full training on top of their existing customer service skills on how to help those they call feel more connected and less isolated. More than 300 care homes across the country are now part of this excellent scheme.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
    June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
    Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
    Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
    Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE