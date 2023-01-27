Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Openreach to stop outbound calls for digital refuseniks

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE adds more scam call protection; Elisa powers on; Google commits to greater transparency for EU searchers.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, would appear to be risking a PR firestorm with an announcement that it will prevent some of its customers from making outgoing calls and restrict them to pitiful broadband speeds unless they agree to upgrade from analogue to digital lines. The customers in question are taking part (whether they like it or not) in trials in the towns of Salisbury and Mildenhall, and unless they agree to go digital they face a reduction in download speeds to around 2 Mbit/s from April 24 and a barring of outbound calls (except for emergency calls) from June 5. Seeking to justify the extraordinary measure, James Lilley, Openreach's director for managed customer migrations said: "Our trials in Salisbury and Mildenhall have been a great testing ground to identify and iron out issues, and we've already managed to upgrade the vast majority of customers in those areas successfully. Having said that, a small minority of customers are yet to upgrade despite several attempts by their service provider to contact them, so we're planning some gentle measures which will nudge them to contact their provider and have a conversation about their future service." Yikes. (See Eurobites: BT pauses 'Digital Voice' rollout after customer backlash.)

    Right, that should slow their broadband down a bit... (Source: David J. Green/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Right, that should slow their broadband down a bit...
    (Source: David J. Green/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • EE, the mobile operator that inhabits another corner of the BT empire, has teamed up with Hiya to use its AI-powered software to help protect its customers "at a network level" from scam calls. The Hiya Protect service will launch later this year and beefs up existing nuisance-call blocking that was launched in August 2022.

  • Elisa, the forward-thinking Finnish operator, managed to withstand the twin threats of geopolitical challenges and soaring energy costs to turn in a strong-looking set of FY 2022 results thanks in large part to growth in mobile and digital services. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was up 5.1% year-over-year to €733 million (US$798 million) on revenue that increased 6.6% to €2.13 billion ($2.32 billion). Guiding for 2023, Elisa says revenue is estimated to be at the same level or slightly higher than in 2022. (See Finland's Elisa bucks trend of telco decline and The Zero-Person Network Operations Center Is Here (in Finland).)

  • Following a bit of a talking-to from bigwigs at the European Commission, Google has committed to a greater degree of transparency in the way it transacts business with EU consumers in areas such as booking flights and hotels. The search giant will, for example, have to make it clear to consumers whether they are contracting directly with Google or whether it is simply acting as an intermediary.

  • UK altnet CityFibre added more than 1 million "ready for service" (RFS) homes in 2022, taking its RFS premises total to 2.2 million. This, the company says, represents a 40% improvement on its rollout performance in 2021. CityFibre uses the term RFS to describe those homes where Internet service providers can deliver broadband to new customers immediately. Overall, CityFibre's full-fiber network passes more than 2.5 million premises.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
    Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE