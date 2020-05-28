Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Nokia makes industry vet Baldauf its new chair

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/28/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telenor has a Hub; Sparke's extends its reach in Brazil; French COVID-19 app gets the green light.

  • Nokia has appointed industry veteran Sari Baldauf as its new chair of the board, succeeding Risto Siilasmaa, who held the role for eight years. Baldauf has been on the Nokia board since 2018, and between 1998-2005 was EVP and general manager of the vendor's Networks Business Group. According to Reuters, Siilasmaa used a video address to shareholders to give his blessing to the appointment, assuring them that Baldauf's focus will be on improving financial results. Baldauf's annual fee for the position will remain the same as it was for her predecessor: €440,000 (US$484,000).

    Sari Baldauf
    Sari Baldauf

  • Telenor has launched what it's calling a "Nordic Hub" to help stimulate growth in its Nordic markets. While Telenor EVP Jukka Leinonen will continue to represent the Nordics on Telenor's group executive management team, Jesper Hansen, current CEO of Telenor Denmark, will join the Nordic Hub as its chief operating officer. Lars Thomsen will step down from the group executive management team to take on Hansen's CEO role. The changes mean, among other things, that 43% of Telenor's executive management team will be women, exceeding the operator's 35% target.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has expanded its reach in Brazil with a new point of presence in Salvador. The new PoP is integrated with Sparkle's global Tier 1 transit backbone, Seabone. Sparkle already has Brazilian PoPs in Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro and Fortaleza, as well as PoPs in eight other Central and South American countries.

  • France is due to launch its "StopCovid" contact-tracing app at the weekend after lawmakers gave it the nod on Wednesday. As Reuters reports, France has chosen to go down the "centralized" route, eschewing the "decentralized" platform being jointly touted by Apple and Google. In doing this, France is following in the footsteps of the UK, which is currently trialing a decentralized contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight.

  • Enterprises in Eurupe and North America are increasingly taking their IoT networks off the public Internet and putting them on private networks instead, according to research carried out on behalf of Syniverse by Omdia. The research was conducted across 200 enterprise executives in Europe and North America, and found that 50% of them cited putting IoT devices on their own private networks in the face of concern about the security of "traditional" IoT networks. Syniverse has published a white paper containing its findings, which can be accessed here.

  • Pluto TV, the US-based OTT video streaming service, is boosting its UK offer with the addition of seven new channels to its UK lineup. Look out for such gems as The Simple Life, in which socialite layabouts Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie endure various hardships, such as "surviving 30 days with a family on a farm" in the name of, erm, entertainment.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: Manage, Control and Plan Domain Controller
    How Streaming Service Providers Can Combat Subscription Churn
    Solution Brief: Open Multi-vendor uCPE Solution Powers Smart City Initiative
    White Box Selection Guide: Join the SD-WAN Transformation at the Enterprise Edge
    Service Provider Blueprint: Implementing Practical, Cost-Effective uCPE
    Performance Results: Enabling Virtualized uCPE, MEC Services
    Building the 5G experience
    Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Networking Digital Symposium
    June 1-4, 2020,
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 9-11, 2020,
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
    June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
    Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
    5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
    5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE