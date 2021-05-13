Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Italy slaps Google with €102M fine for Android antics

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/13/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK soccer rights rolled over; Safaricom pinched by pandemic; BT makes progress in carbon-cutting.

  • Google's refusal to allow Enel X's JuicePass electric vehicle app onto its Android Auto platform is one of the factors that has led Italy's competition watchdog to fine the search giant €102 million (US$123 million) for abuse of its dominant market position. As Reuters reports, the JuicePass app, from the "e-solutions" division of Italian utility company Enel, has been prevented from operating on Android Auto for the last two years. This, said the watchdog, could stop Enel X building a viable user base and ultimately hamper the spread of electric vehicles in Italy.

  • Time was when selling the TV rights to the UK's soccer Premier League was, for the League's governing body, more or less a license to print money. Not anymore. The Premier League has agreed to roll over its existing TV rights deal with Sky Sports, BT, Amazon and BBC Sport for a further three years, running from 2022 to 2025 – and that £4.7 billion deal itself, agreed in 2018, represented a 10% fall in value on the previous deal, according to the BBC. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League says that it was able to demonstrate to the UK government "exceptional and compelling reasons" why the normal broadcast rights tendering process could be waived this time around. (See Eurobites: Amazon Scores English Premier League Soccer Rights.)

  • Kenya's Safaricom saw its full-year earnings before interest and tax decline 5.3%, to 96.16 billion Kenyan shillings ($897 million), on service revenue that contracted by 0.3%, to KES250.35 billion ($2.33 billion). During this pandemic-hit period, Safaricom decided to waive fees for M-Pesa mobile money transactions of below KES1,000 ($9.33).

  • BT is tooting its sustainability trumpet, announcing that it has reduced the "carbon emissions intensity" of its operations by a further 14% over the last 12 months. According to the operator, this means it has achieved an overall reduction of 57% since 2016/2017 and puts it on track to reduce its overall carbon emissions by 87% by 2031. During its most recent financial year, BT completed the switch to using 99.9% renewable electricity worldwide.

  • Ireland-based Aqua Comms and Sweden's Telia Carrier say they have successfully completed a 400GbE trial with Ciena between New York and Frankfurt. The trial follows the announcement that Aqua Comms upgraded its two transatlantic subsea cable routes – America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1) and America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2) – with Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, which uses WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology.

  • The European Union's General Court has overturned an earlier ruling by the European Commission that Amazon had pay Luxembourg €250 million (£215 million) in back taxes. As the BBC reports, the court found that, contrary to the Commission's view, the online giant had not been given special treatment by the tiny European country.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
    THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
    APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
    May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
    May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
    May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
    May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
    May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
    May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
    May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
    May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
    June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
    Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
    Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
    Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
    Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
    Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE