Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Is UK wavering over 'Facebook tax'?

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/24/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Facebook France coughs up back taxes; Ericsson's RAN gets security seal of approval; Russia ready to do business with Huawei.

  • Will a post-Brexit UK government pursue the digital services tax on Facebook and other (largely US-based) tech titans? Well, it depends on which newspaper you read. According to the Daily Mail, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to abandon the "Facebook tax," believing that, for the amount of money it is expected to raise – around £500 million (US$656 million) a year – it is "more trouble than it is worth," particularly as it is likely to incur the wrath of the Trump administration. However, the Guardian carries a Treasury denial of the Mail report, quoting a spokesperson as saying: "We've been clear it's a temporary tax that will be removed once an appropriate global solution is in place – and we continue to work with our international partners to reach that goal." (See Eurobites: EU Wants 3% of the Tech Titans.)

  • In related matters, Facebook's French arm has agreed to pay the government there more than €100 million ($118 million) in back taxes relating to accounting years prior to 2018, according to a Reuters report citing Capital, a financial magazine.

  • Ericsson's radio access network (RAN) technology development processes have been approved as fully compliant with the new 3GPP/GSMA Network Security Assurance Schemes (NESAS) standards. NESAS is jointly defined by 3GPP and the GSMA, with the intention of providing an industry-wide security assurance framework to facilitate improvements in security levels through 20 defined security requirements for the development and product lifecycle processes of network products.

  • Who's afraid of the big bad Trump? Not Russia, apparently. According to a brief Reuters report citing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Moscow government is "ready to co-operate" with Chinese vendor Huawei on 5G technology.

  • An engineer with Openreach, BT's semi-autonomous network access division, has surely put himself in line for the employee of the month award with his work to reconnect a tiny Scottish island. John McConnell, who by lucky hap is a fully trained diver as well as an Openreach veteran of 40 years' standing, donned wetsuit, snorkel and flippers to carry out a survey of the broken cable and then proceeded to fix it as his toolbox floated alongside him. The subsea cable has now been secured with underwater concrete blocks, to make sure the island – which is less than a mile long – stays connected in future.

    Scuba do: Openreach engineer John McConnell went subsea to reconnect the Scottish island of Balhama.
    Scuba do: Openreach engineer John McConnell went subsea to reconnect the Scottish island of Balhama.

  • Vodafone UK has introduced an offer that allows its customers buying an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE to trade it in anytime after 12 months with incurring an early upgrade fee, as long as they take out a new 24-month airtime plan.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    OMDIA Report: Using AI in the RAN: How AI Addresses the Challenges in the RAN
    Extend 5G Automated Assurance from the Cloud to the Radio Access Network
    White Paper: Uhana by VMware – AI-Powered Analytics for 4G and 5G Networks
    IDC White Paper: Making the Most of 5G Investment Through Analytical Insight and Automation
    Industry 4.0: Minimizing Downtime Risk With Resilient Edge Computing
    Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
    Digital Remote Monitoring and Dispatch Services' Impact on Edge Computing and Data Centers
    Three Types of Edge Computing Environments and Their Impact on Physical Infrastructure Selection
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
    August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE