Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Inwit earnings jump 8.7% in Q1

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/6/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: tech heavyweights invest in Swedish startup; Three UK offers cashback incentive to potential switchers; Russia's Google runs on diesel.

  • Italian towers company Inwit is seemingly on the up, having seen first-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) climb by 8.7% year-on-year, to €188.1 million (US$199.1 million), on revenues that rose 8.8%, to €207 million ($219.2 million). During the quarter, Inwit increased the number of hostings on its own sites to 850 units and developed 50 new sites. As of March 31, 2022, the average number of operators per site – its tenancy ratio – rose to 2.05. (See Telecom Italia plans to do the splits.)

  • Stockholm-based Chroma Studios, which is pioneering a new type of audio entertainment for mobile devices that incorporates arty visual effects, has attracted investment from the co-founders of Twitter and Pinterest, Isaac Stone and Evan Sharp respectively. As Bloomberg reports, Chroma has recently raised €5.1 million ($5.4 million) from a number of monied individuals, Stone and Sharp among them. According to Chroma CEO Andreas Pihlstrom, the platform will be "a unique, sound-driven experience" that draws on the creativity of artists.

  • Mobile operator Three UK is hoping to snare potential customers with an offer of £250 ($309) "cashback" if they switch to its network between May 6 and July 7. The incentive applies to both handset-inclusive and SIM-only plans. As with a number of such offers currently doing the rounds, this one is being presented as a helping hand for households at a time when the UK's utility bills are generally going through the roof.

  • German power company ED Netze is rolling out NB-IoT technology from Deutsche Telekom to help it pinpoint problems on its network, reducing the need for inspection trips. The system uses devices from Exelonix at transformer stations, with the data generated being transmitted back to base by Deutsche Telekom's narrowband network.

  • Yandex, sometimes dubbed "Russia's Google," is having a spot of bother at its server farm in Mäntsälä, southern Finland, and has been forced to run it on a diesel generator for almost two weeks. As Finnish website YLE reports, Yandex has been unable to connect the site to Finland's grid because it has been failed to secure a contract with an electricity supplier, after its previous supplier ended a five-year agreement after just a few months.

  • The GSMA has launched a mobile money API compliance verification service, an initiative it hopes will reduce the complexities associated with scaling up API integrations in the rapidly growing mobile money market. Africa is the epicenter of mobile money, and several African companies have already signed up to the service, Sasai Fintech, AfriMoney and Comviva among them.

  • Vodafone's board has appointed Delphine Ernotte Cunci and Simon Segars as non-executive directors. Cunci is a former Orange deputy CEO, while Segars recently stepped down as CEO of UK-based chip designer Arm.

  • Nokia has won 14 design awards for its "sustainable packaging system" that uses organic, biodegradable materials. Six of the gongs were from the Red Dot scheme, the rest from the iF Design awards program.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
    May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
    The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
    Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
    What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE