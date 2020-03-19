Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: EU urges streaming giants to rein in bandwidth use

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/19/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Three revenue up but users down; Virgin Media brings the gig to UK's West Midlands; Telefónica gets Aldi connected.

  • A big cheese at the European Commission has called on streaming companies such as Netflix and YouTube to consider placing restrictions on their services to help prevent Europe's broadband networks from collapsing under the strain of vastly increased data traffic brought on by the continuing COVID-19 crisis. As the Financial Times reports (paywall applies), Thierry Breton, one of the commissioners in charge of EU digital policy, said that streaming giants and telcos had a "joint responsibility" to help keep the Internet running smoothly at this critical time, and that streaming platforms should, for example, consider offering only standard-definition – as opposed to high-definition – video format for the time being. Breton added that users also had to play their part and be sensible about their data usage. (See With COVID-19 comes the real dawn of the digital age.)

  • Full-year revenue at Three Group Europe rose 12% year on year to HK$87.5 billion (US$11.2 billion) and earnings were up 17% to HK$33.5 billion ($4.3 billion), despite a 5% fall in its active customer base, to 40.6 million customers. The financials were flattered by the full acquisition of Italy's Wind Tre, after Hutchison, Three's owner, bought out VEON's share in what was previously a 50:50 joint venture. Three Group's net ARPU decreased by 8% to to €12.94 ($13.98). In terms of individual country units, Sweden was 3's worst performer, with revenue down 5% year on year to 6.75 billion Swedish kronor ($655 million).

  • In what it claims is the UK's "largest ever gigabit broadband switch-on," cable operator Virgin Media brought gigabit-speed service within reach of more than a million homes in the West Midlands region, which encompasses the cities of Birmingham and Coventry, among other locations. Prices for the Gig1 Fibre Broadband service start at £62 ($72) a month on an 18-month contract.

  • OK, their shelves may be largely stripped bare during these interesting times but at least Aldi supermarkets in Europe are "connected." Telefónica Germany is using Cisco's SD-WAN technology to link up Aldi's more than 8,000 sites across 14 European countries. Quick! Toilet rolls in aisle three!

  • Russian mobile operator MTS has launched an online "accelerator" program for startups wanting to collaborate on early-stage digital projects. The program – which has an application deadline of March 20, 2020 – will last two months. More information can be found on the MTS Startup Hub website.

  • A1 Telekom Austria is doing its bit to help folk in this time of coronacrisis by offering free videoconferencing and collaboration tools for those getting to grips with enforced homeworking, and free use of entertainment terminals for hospital patients. Its videoconferencing offering has been created with Eyeson, and is operated in A1's Exoscale digital cloud.

  • BNET, a newly created wholesale broadband provider in Bahrain, has turned to Bearing Point/Beyond for its BSS/OSS needs, deploying the Infonova BSS software on the Amazon Web Services cloud to do the back-office heavy lifting on its forthcoming nationwide fiber broadband network.

  • Telecom Italia's TIM Foundation is to donate €500,000 ($540,000) and initiate a voluntary subscription scheme amongst its employees in the hope of raising €1 million ($1.07 million) to be split between four Italian hospitals who are struggling to cope with the country's bad dose of the new coronavirus.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
    5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
    Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
    Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
    Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
    Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
    8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
    Blog: Tapping the True Potential of the 5G Digital Economy
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
    April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
    April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE