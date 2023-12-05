Eurobites: EU presses ahead with Black Sea link

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle lands in Palermo; European Parliament scrutinizes proposed AI rules; Nokia's XDR offering wins rosette.
The EU wants to move ahead with a new subsea cable linking eastern Europe with Georgia (the country, not the US state) to reduce its reliance on lines that run through Russia for Internet connectivity. As the Financial Times reports (paywall may apply), the Black Sea link was originally mooted in 2021, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions last September have refocused minds on the project. The European Investment Bank, which forms part of the overall EU apparatus, has put forward a €20 million grant for the project.
Also getting its feet wet is Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia which has just landed its BlueMed subsea cable in Palermo, Sicily, thus completing the laying of the Genoa-Golfo Aranci-Pomezia-Palermo Tyrrhenian section of the project. From the landing point in Palermo, the cable will reach the Sicily Hub neutral data center. BlueMed, which is part of the Blue Submarine Cable System being built in partnership with Google and other operators, will ultimately connect Italy with France, Greece and several countries bordering the Mediterranean. It boasts four fiber pairs and an an initial design capacity of more than 25 Tbits/s per pair.
The European Parliament has moved a step closer to drafting what it claims will be the world's first rules governing the use of artificial intelligence, with lawmakers endorsing provisions for transparency and risk management and amending the proposed list of rules to include bans on "intrusive and discriminatory" uses of AI systems, such as real-time biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces. "Generative" AI models, such as the much-ballyhooed ChatGPT, would also have to comply with additional transparency requirements, such as acknowledging that content produced was generated by AI and designing the model to prevent it from publishing summaries of copyrighted data used for training.
Nokia has been branded a "fast moving leader" by analyst firm GigaOm for its extended detection and response (XDR) security platform, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, which is intended to protect businesses' 5G networks from cyberattacks through the canny use of AI and machine learning technologies. GigaOm said the platform has the ability to "collect data from a diverse set of sources, a power automation engine, and intuitive dashboards and reporting."
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading