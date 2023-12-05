Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: EU presses ahead with Black Sea link

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle lands in Palermo; European Parliament scrutinizes proposed AI rules; Nokia's XDR offering wins rosette.

  • The EU wants to move ahead with a new subsea cable linking eastern Europe with Georgia (the country, not the US state) to reduce its reliance on lines that run through Russia for Internet connectivity. As the Financial Times reports (paywall may apply), the Black Sea link was originally mooted in 2021, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions last September have refocused minds on the project. The European Investment Bank, which forms part of the overall EU apparatus, has put forward a €20 million grant for the project.

    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Also getting its feet wet is Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia which has just landed its BlueMed subsea cable in Palermo, Sicily, thus completing the laying of the Genoa-Golfo Aranci-Pomezia-Palermo Tyrrhenian section of the project. From the landing point in Palermo, the cable will reach the Sicily Hub neutral data center. BlueMed, which is part of the Blue Submarine Cable System being built in partnership with Google and other operators, will ultimately connect Italy with France, Greece and several countries bordering the Mediterranean. It boasts four fiber pairs and an an initial design capacity of more than 25 Tbits/s per pair.

  • The European Parliament has moved a step closer to drafting what it claims will be the world's first rules governing the use of artificial intelligence, with lawmakers endorsing provisions for transparency and risk management and amending the proposed list of rules to include bans on "intrusive and discriminatory" uses of AI systems, such as real-time biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces. "Generative" AI models, such as the much-ballyhooed ChatGPT, would also have to comply with additional transparency requirements, such as acknowledging that content produced was generated by AI and designing the model to prevent it from publishing summaries of copyrighted data used for training.

  • Nokia has been branded a "fast moving leader" by analyst firm GigaOm for its extended detection and response (XDR) security platform, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, which is intended to protect businesses' 5G networks from cyberattacks through the canny use of AI and machine learning technologies. GigaOm said the platform has the ability to "collect data from a diverse set of sources, a power automation engine, and intuitive dashboards and reporting."

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
    May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
    May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
    June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE