Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: EU launches formal investigation into Nvidia-Arm deal

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/27/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Partner bids to buy Xfone; Ericsson fuels 5G in Jakarta; kid's income mushrooms after non-fungible tokens triumph.

  • Following hard on the heels of an equivalent decision by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the European Commission has signaled that it is likely to launch a formal investigation into Nvidia's planned takeover of UK-based chip design company Arm. According to a report in the Financial Times (paywall may apply), the antitrust probe is likely to begin next month, after Nvidia formally notifies Brussels of its intention to acquire Arm from current owner SoftBank. Earlier this month the CMA indicated that an in-depth investigation into the deal would be necessary because the proposed transaction "raises serious competition concerns." (See UK watchdog flexes muscles over Nvidia's Arm deal and UK scrutiny chips away at Nvidia's $40B Arm buy.)

  • Israel's second-largest mobile operator, Partner, has put in a bid to buy smaller rival Marathon 018 Xfone for 187 million shekels (US$58.1 million), Yahoo Finance reports. Partner's bid for Xfone follows that of Golan Telecom, a unit of Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile operator. Partner said it would offer at least 70% of Xfone's current employees continued employment for at least a year from the date the deal goes through.

  • Ericsson has been chosen to power Indosat Ooredoo's 5G network in Jakarta as part of the city's vision for a complete digital overhaul that will see the word "smart" applied to just about everything. The Swedish vendor's Radio System products and services will be front and center of the project.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), has formed a joint venture with Trans Ocean Network of Panama for the construction of an open landing and connectivity center that the two companies hope will be a digital hub for all of Central America, the Andean region and the Caribbean. Located in Panama City, the new building will offer 3,200 square meters of colocation space for over 600 racks and 5 MW of power.

  • Virgin Media O2 says it is deploying "network boosts" at 15 major UK music festivals this summer, the Reading Festival among them – assuming they all go ahead as planned, of course. The Boardmasters music and surfing festival, held earlier this month in Cornwall, was estimated to have given rise to around 4,700 cases of COVID-19 and landed the Newquay area with one of the highest infection rates in the UK.

  • Looking for ways to supplement your meager telecom-related earnings? Fancy a new pair of AirPods but haven't had any luck on the lottery recently? Here's some possible inspiration to draw on over the weekend: As the BBC reports, a 12-year-old boy from London, Benyamin Ahmed, has made around £290,000 during the school summer break after creating a series of pixelated artworks called Weird Whales and selling them as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The lad is keeping his earnings, of course, not in a boring old bank account but in the form of Ethereum – the cryptocurrency in which they were sold. All very laudable, but really… someone needs to buy the kid a skateboard.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Eurobites returns on Tuesday, August 13, after a short interlude to celebrate the UK banking system.

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
    September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
    September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
    September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
    September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
    Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
    Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
    The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE