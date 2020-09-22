Eurobites: Ericsson, BT and Telia join new climate-change club

Also in today's EMEA regional round: ancient telly wipes out Welsh broadband; Telefónica's connectivity fires up 'digitalized shopping center' in Spain; Swisscom turns blue.

Ericsson, Telia and BT are among the first five companies seeking to burnish their green credentials by signing up to the new 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders initiative, a group of multinational corporations who have committed to supporting supply-chain partners to curb emissions and "build business resilience." Those participating pledge to work with those companies in their supply chain to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emissions before 2050. The two non-telcos already signed up to the group are Unilever and Ikea.

A village in Wales is enjoying decent broadband for the first time in 18 months or so after engineers from Openreach managed to pinpoint the cause of what was making Aberhosan's connectivity so bad: an ancient TV that was pumping out a form of electrical interference called SHINE (Single High-level Impulse Noise). Armed with a spectrum analyzer, engineers located the source of the interference and proceeded to notify the horrified TV owner that, in broadband terms at least, he or she was public enemy number one. And if that wasn't enough joyous news, the village will be connected to fiber later this year as part of Openreach's work with the Welsh government to improve the principality's connectivity.

Telefónica is promising to help deliver a new user experience that merges the real and digital worlds with its role in the opening of what it describes as "the most digitalized shopping complex in Spain," La Torre Outlet Zaragoza. The mall doesn't actually open its doors until October 22, but today sees the start of the "countdown" to the physical opening with a "Digital Power-up" event, during which the technological scope of the facilities and the virtual environment of the shopping area will be unveiled. Specifically, Telefónica has been responsible for integrating the network connectivity, communication and Wi-Fi infrastructure capabilities with IoT, big data and AI technologies to create what it claims is a "unique user experience."

Swisscom has rebranded its standard TV offer as "blue TV" and its streaming and pay-TV offer Teleclub as "blue+". No one knows why.

UKCloud, the multicloud specialist which focuses on Britain's public sector, has made its expanded range of services available on G-Cloud 12, the cloud services procurement platform for the public sector. UKCloud has recently introduced a new VMware Licence Service (VLS) that helps organizations start moving to a cloud commercial model, using consumption-based billing at the early stages of legacy modernization.