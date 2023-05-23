Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Drahi increases BT stake to 24.5%

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN goes 5G standalone; OneWeb builds hyperscale groundstation; old queens and new technologies.

  • Billionaire French businessman Patrick Drahi has increased his stake in BT from 18% to 24.5%, though he maintains he has no plans to launch a takeover bid for the UK incumbent operator. This, as Bloomberg reports, gives him a shareholding that is at least twice as big as BT's next-biggest investor, Deutsche Telekom. Last year the UK government carried out a "full national security assessment" of Drahi as he raised his stake in BT to 18%, ultimately nodding through the transaction. As set out by the National Security and Investment Act, the UK government can block acquisitions of 25% or more if there is a perceived risk to national security. Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, commented in an email to Light Reading: "Increasing its [Drahi's holding company's] stake out of the blue will certainly raise eyebrows. The UK government will be keeping a watchful eye over developments as any further moves will be scrutinized in the national interests due to security concerns."

    Patrick Drahi's shareholding in BT is now more than twice that of Deutsche Telekom. (Source: Ecole polytechnique on Flickr CC 2.0)
    Patrick Drahi's shareholding in BT is now more than twice that of Deutsche Telekom.
    (Source: Ecole polytechnique on Flickr CC 2.0)

  • Dutch operator KPN says that it is ready to take the next step in its 5G journey after successfully testing 5G standalone in its network. The operator demonstrated a cloud gaming application with Ericsson whereby a video game can be played remotely via the mobile network. During the test, a download speed of almost 1 Gbit/s and a latency of 14 milliseconds were achieved, considerably better, says KPN, than what is possible with the current 5G non-standalone standard.

  • OneWeb, the satellite connectivity company co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, is teaming up with Arctic Space Technologies to build the OneWeb Satellite Network Portal (SNP) – described as a "hyperscale satellite ground station installation" – in Piteå, Sweden. The companies signed an agreement in December, and have now finalized the detailed design work and obtained the necessary approvals. OneWeb recently completed its "constellation" of low-Earth orbit satellites.

  • It was never that good anyway, but it looks like taxpayer-funded "free" Wi-Fi on the UK's trains could soon become a thing of the past. According to a BBC report, the UK government views Wi-Fi as being low on the list of passengers' priorities and therefore ripe for cutting. "Our railways are currently not financially sustainable, and it is unfair to continue asking taxpayers to foot the bill, which is why reform of all aspects of the railways is essential," said a government spokesperson. On-train Wi-Fi equipment was installed in 2015 and now needs replacing, which is why it has become a contender for the chopping block.

  • The online video advertising in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will more than double to reach $2.3 billion in 2027, predicts the latest research from analyst firm (and sister company to Light Reading) Omdia. The market leader in the region is Arabic video-on-demand service Shahid VIP with 2.7 million subscriptions, eclipsing even the mighty Netflix, which has less than 2 million subs.

  • Virgin Media O2 is to boost upload speeds for new and existing customers of its M500 and Gig 1 broadband packages. Those on the M500 service will see average upload rising from 36 Mbit/s to 52 Mbit/s, while high-rollers on Gig 1 will be hoisted up from 52 Mbit/s to 104 Mbit/s – which is six times faster than the UK average, according to VMO2.

  • Be not afraid: AI isn't after your job. That, at least, is the view of analysts at Deutsche Bank, who insist that history tells us it's economic cycles that produce unemployment, not new technology. As City A.M. reports, the analysts draw – unexpectedly perhaps – on the case of Queen Elizabeth I, who in 1589 set a royal precedent for technology refuseniks everywhere by refusing to grant the inventor of a knitting machine a patent in case it put ye olde-schoole manual knitters out of work. Eurobites wonders what recently crowned nostalgia-fiend King Charles II has to say on the matter…

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
    May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
    May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
    June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
    June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
    June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
    June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
    June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
    June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE