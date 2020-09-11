Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom zeros in on homeworkers

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/9/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ucell opts for Nexign on billing; Proximus does deal with Citymesh; Telecom Italia joins government broadband voucher scheme.

  • Deutsche Telekom is doubling down on the working-from-home market with the launch of new packages that combine reliable, high-speed connectivity with hardware, software and support at competitive prices. Aimed at employees of small and midsized companies, the packages are cobbled together by the housebound employee using an "online configurator." The operator offers as an example Apple's MacBook Air, which can be rented as part of such a package from €18.40 (US$21.85) a month.

  • Uzbek mobile operator Ucell has chosen Russia's Nexign to replace its billing system. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

  • Proximus has done a deal with fellow Belgian provider Citymesh, allowing the latter to offer mobile and fixed telecom services to its customers over the Proximus network. Citymesh, which is hoping to extend its reach in the B2B market, specializes in the planning, installation and maintenance of large-scale, complex and high-density Wi-Fi networks as well as the construction of private 4G and 5G networks.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed up to a government voucher scheme that is intended to boost the uptake of "ultra-broadband" in Italy. As from today, all TIM customers without an ultra-broadband connection and that meet the required economic criteria will have access to the €500 ($593) bonus to set up an Internet connection of at least 30 Mbit/s, as well as buy a tablet or PC. The scheme is managed by Infratel Italia.

  • A new report from Telia and Arthur D Little concludes that the use of public transport in the Nordics and the Baltics could be boosted by 18% through the use of IoT and data insights technology. In recent years, say the report's backers, the use of public transport has stagnated while costs have continued to rise: Digital transformation of the sector could change this, they believe.

  • The European Commission is warning online retail giants that they must prepare for a fresh wave of consumer scams on their platforms as rogue traders and outright criminals look to use the pandemic for financial gain by touting false cures for the coronavirus and other such knavery. As Reuters reports, Amazon, Alibaba and Facebook were among those liaising with the Commission in an attempt to bolster their defenses.

  • Vector Photonics has landed a £280,000 ($368,000) grant from the UK government's Sustainable Innovation Fund to validate its semiconductor laser technology in datacoms applications such cloud data centers and the connected-car industry.

  • Subscribers to Virgin Media's, ahem, "Ultimate Oomph" broadband bundle are to receive a "free" upgrade from 516 Mbit/s to 636 Mbit/s. The UK cable operator expects the upgrade rollout to be completed by the end of February.

  • While working from home may be virtually mandatory in the UK right now, BT is banking on things changing by early 2022, because that is when it plans to open a new office building in Bristol, in the UK's West Country. The Assembly Bristol building on the city's waterfront, expected to be completed next year, will have capacity for more than 2,000 employees. In a nod to greener commuting, the building will offer more than 250 cycle spaces as well as showers and changing facilities. All that and a roof terrace too.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Cable Fiber Outlook Survey Report 2020
    Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
    Case Study – Inventory Transformation
    Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
    MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
    What you should know about Docsis 4.0
    Securing the Connected Home: Steven Offerein interviewed at Broadband World Forum 2020
    Unlocking new revenue streams with CPE containers
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
    December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
    November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
    November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
    November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
    November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
    November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
    November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
    November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
    November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
    November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
    November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
    Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
    November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
    November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
    December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
    December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
    Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
    Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
    Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
    5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE