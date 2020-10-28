Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom looks to offload navigation patents

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/28/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN holds steady course in face of pandemic; Iliad gets EU green light on Play acquisition; Vodacom turns to Nokia for 5G toolkit.

  • Deutsche Telekom has decided to auction off a bunch of navigation-related patents as part of a strategy to exploit intellectual property that does not form part of what it sees as its core business. The DT Navigation Portfolio comprises 168 patents covering "smart traffic" and real-time navigation technology intended to help drivers avoid traffic jams, among other benefits. The carrier expects the patent bundle will appeal to car manufacturers and their components suppliers. The (online) auction will take place in early December.

  • Dutch incumbent operator KPN says strict cost controls helped prevent a year-on-year 3.7% fall in third-quarter revenues translating into a fall in adjusted EBITDA (after leases) – EBITDAal actually rose by 1.3% year-on-year, excluding divestments. During the quarter, KPN recorded a 27,000 increase in fiber net adds, though total broadband net adds fell by 4,000. On the mobile front, postpaid net adds increased by 9,000.

  • France's Iliad has received the antitrust green light from the European Commission for its €3.5 billion (US$4.14 billion) takeover of Polish mobile operator Play, Reuters reports. Play is Poland's number-one mobile operator, says the report, competing against Orange Polska, T-Mobile and Polkomtel.

  • South African operator Vodacom is deploying Nokia's AirScale radio network gear to help it switch on 5G services across several spectrum bands. It will also use the Finnish vendor's FastMile 5G gateway to offer fixed wireless acess (FWA) broadband services in areas not currently served by a fiber network.

  • Lycamobile, which describes itself as the world's largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Belgium, in the capital, Brussels. The MVNO, which is known for its cut-price international calling services, plans to expand its Belgian presence with stores in Antwerp, Ghenet and Liege.

  • UK-based Virgin Media Business has launched an initiative to support Black-owned businesses, charities and organizations. The two outfits that receive the most public votes will each be rewarded with a "digital makeover and consulting package" that Virgin says is worth £10,000 ($12,900). The initiative marks the final week of Black History Month.

  • Israeli media company RGE has chosen Kaltura's Cloud TV Platform to power its new kids' cloud TV service, BIGI. RGE will use Kaltura's smarts to, among other things, give it the ability to conduct live audience polls.

  • Ericsson has seen the future of remote working – and it's touchy-feely. That is one interpretation of the vendor's new IndustryLab report, The Dematerialized Office, which reckons that during pandemic-mandated isolation "people everywhere are rediscovering the importance of the smells and the flavors and the sheer physicality of the locations they normally frequent and do business in." And to recreate that reassuring office pong in the digital world, Ericsson is pushing the idea of the "Internet of senses," which will use VR/AR technologies to get us beyond the Zoom-call cliché and into a more immersive online workplace. As long as we still get to yell "You're on mute!" at least three times a day…

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    ESG Research White Paper: The Latest Insights with Cybersecurity
    Video: Confidently secure your business with SecureX
    Reimagine Security with a Security Platform Approach
    Simplify your Security with the Broadest, Most Integrated Platform
    Reduce Complexity with a Built In Platform Experience
    SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
    Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Transport & Network Strategies
    November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
    October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
    November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
    November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
    November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
    November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
    November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
    November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
    November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
    November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
    November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
    November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
    November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
    Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
    Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
    What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE