Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom looks to offload navigation patents

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN holds steady course in face of pandemic; Iliad gets EU green light on Play acquisition; Vodacom turns to Nokia for 5G toolkit.

Deutsche Telekom has decided to auction off a bunch of navigation-related patents as part of a strategy to exploit intellectual property that does not form part of what it sees as its core business. The DT Navigation Portfolio comprises 168 patents covering "smart traffic" and real-time navigation technology intended to help drivers avoid traffic jams, among other benefits. The carrier expects the patent bundle will appeal to car manufacturers and their components suppliers. The (online) auction will take place in early December.

Dutch incumbent operator KPN says strict cost controls helped prevent a year-on-year 3.7% fall in third-quarter revenues translating into a fall in adjusted EBITDA (after leases) – EBITDAal actually rose by 1.3% year-on-year, excluding divestments. During the quarter, KPN recorded a 27,000 increase in fiber net adds, though total broadband net adds fell by 4,000. On the mobile front, postpaid net adds increased by 9,000.

France's Iliad has received the antitrust green light from the European Commission for its €3.5 billion (US$4.14 billion) takeover of Polish mobile operator Play, Reuters reports. Play is Poland's number-one mobile operator, says the report, competing against Orange Polska, T-Mobile and Polkomtel.

South African operator Vodacom is deploying Nokia's AirScale radio network gear to help it switch on 5G services across several spectrum bands. It will also use the Finnish vendor's FastMile 5G gateway to offer fixed wireless acess (FWA) broadband services in areas not currently served by a fiber network.

Lycamobile, which describes itself as the world's largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Belgium, in the capital, Brussels. The MVNO, which is known for its cut-price international calling services, plans to expand its Belgian presence with stores in Antwerp, Ghenet and Liege.

UK-based Virgin Media Business has launched an initiative to support Black-owned businesses, charities and organizations. The two outfits that receive the most public votes will each be rewarded with a "digital makeover and consulting package" that Virgin says is worth £10,000 ($12,900). The initiative marks the final week of Black History Month.

Israeli media company RGE has chosen Kaltura's Cloud TV Platform to power its new kids' cloud TV service, BIGI. RGE will use Kaltura's smarts to, among other things, give it the ability to conduct live audience polls.