Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom gets on Zoom

Also in twosday's EMEA regional roundup: Telekom tests GenCell's power backup; Movistar Plus+ integrates Twitter content; Colt chooses Infovista for VoIP service assurance.

Deutsche Telekom has got together with Zoom to create a joint offering, which, they say, will combine Zoom's all-conquering videoconferencing platform with the German telco's network and service chops. Zoom X, as the collaboration is called, is aimed at businesses and public sector customers, and will be available later in the year. Using the platform, business customers will no longer need their own phone system for voice communications, being able to communicate out of one application regardless of location and device using Zoom Phone with an assigned fixed German or international phone number from Deutsche Telekom.

Telekom has also been carrying out a lab test of a hydrogen-based power backup system from Israel's GenCell. Now the plan is to install GenCell units into a mobile site to see how they fare under live conditions. The two companies will be jointly showing the system at Mobile World Congress next week.

Telefónica's Movistar Plus+ streaming service has added the Twitter Living App to its entertainment lineup, allowing its customers to have a rummage through the video content being cobbled together by the generally bad-tempered social network, with the ability to transfer it to the big screen if it really floats their boat.

Colt Technology Services has chosen Infovista's cloud-native Klerity software for VoIP service assurance across the Colt IQ Network. Colt will implement Klerity during 2022 on its private cloud.

Not leaving but joining… and Colt has appointed Catherine Leaver as its new chief people officer. Leaver has spent the last 16 years at Telefónica, latterly as HR director and member of the executive team at Telefónica UK (O2). Fun fact: she's into "rewilding." (At Eurobites Towers we call that "not mowing the lawn.")

Türk Telekom is collaborating with Parallel Wireless and Juniper Networks on a deployment of open RAN technology, using Parellel's RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). Deployments will take place across trial sites after completing tests in the Türk Telekom Innovation Center.