Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom gets on Zoom

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

Also in twosday's EMEA regional roundup: Telekom tests GenCell's power backup; Movistar Plus+ integrates Twitter content; Colt chooses Infovista for VoIP service assurance.

  • Deutsche Telekom has got together with Zoom to create a joint offering, which, they say, will combine Zoom's all-conquering videoconferencing platform with the German telco's network and service chops. Zoom X, as the collaboration is called, is aimed at businesses and public sector customers, and will be available later in the year. Using the platform, business customers will no longer need their own phone system for voice communications, being able to communicate out of one application regardless of location and device using Zoom Phone with an assigned fixed German or international phone number from Deutsche Telekom.

  • Telekom has also been carrying out a lab test of a hydrogen-based power backup system from Israel's GenCell. Now the plan is to install GenCell units into a mobile site to see how they fare under live conditions. The two companies will be jointly showing the system at Mobile World Congress next week.

  • Telefónica's Movistar Plus+ streaming service has added the Twitter Living App to its entertainment lineup, allowing its customers to have a rummage through the video content being cobbled together by the generally bad-tempered social network, with the ability to transfer it to the big screen if it really floats their boat.

  • Colt Technology Services has chosen Infovista's cloud-native Klerity software for VoIP service assurance across the Colt IQ Network. Colt will implement Klerity during 2022 on its private cloud.

  • Not leaving but joining… and Colt has appointed Catherine Leaver as its new chief people officer. Leaver has spent the last 16 years at Telefónica, latterly as HR director and member of the executive team at Telefónica UK (O2). Fun fact: she's into "rewilding." (At Eurobites Towers we call that "not mowing the lawn.")

  • Türk Telekom is collaborating with Parallel Wireless and Juniper Networks on a deployment of open RAN technology, using Parellel's RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). Deployments will take place across trial sites after completing tests in the Türk Telekom Innovation Center.

  • In a piece of UK altnet musical chairs action, James Fredrickson is leaving Gigaclear after four years' service to join Hyperoptic as its new director of policy and regulatory affairs, responsible for, among other things, ensuring harmonious relations with Ofcom, the UK communications regulator.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
    February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
    February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
    February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
    March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
    March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
    March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
    March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
    March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
    MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
    XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
    MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
    Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE