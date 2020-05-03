Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Dave Dyson steps down as Three UK boss

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Google Cloud floats across Europe; Tele2 and Elisa cooperate on enterprise services; Ericsson goes with Sinch for 5G messaging.

  • Dave Dyson is to step down as CEO of Three UK, the mobile operator that forms part of the CK Hutchison empire, after nine years at the helm. He will be succeeded, on March 30, by Robert Finnegan, who is currently CEO of Three Ireland. The move is linked to the imminent merger of Three and O2 in Ireland. Dyson is stepping down for personal reasons, but will continue to serve in all his current board roles and as a "senior executive resource" to CK Hutchison. (See Three UK to Cut Two Thirds of Tech Jobs in Digital Makeover.)

  • Google Cloud is floating across Europe, with strategic partnerships announced this week between the Alphabet unit and both Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems and Telecom Italia (TIM). T-Systems will use the partnership to provide consulting services, migration support and managed services to enterprise customers leveraging Google Cloud capabilities, while TIM and Google Cloud engineers will work together to create cloud offerings for the Italian market.

  • Tele2 and Elisa are to work together to help Nordic enterprises with their networking needs, rather than competing against each other. So, for example, a company with branches in Sweden and Finland and Denmark can go to either operator for help with their networking requirements, but both Elisa and Tele2 will actually do the work in the most appropriate location, so the enterprises don't have to strike multiple deals in multiple countries.

  • Sinch, a Swedish company specializing in cloud-based communications, has been chosen by Ericsson to support its worldwide 5G rollout with messaging technology. Sinch's SMSF (SMS Function), a cloud-native 3GPP-specified messaging product, will be incorporated into the Ericsson core network offering.

  • Telia has named the day that Allison Kirkby, formerly CEO of Tele2, takes the reins at Telia: it's May 4, 2020. Christian Luiga will remain as acting president and CEO until that date and then return to his role as EVP and CFO.

  • US-based Digital Realty is opening another data center in Ireland, at Clonshaugh, near Dublin. The new facility represents a €70 million ($78.3 million) investment, and follows a €200 million ($223.7 million) investment in its Profile Park campus last May. (See Digital Realty Defies Data Gravity.)

  • Batelco has teamed up with Aptilo Networks to deliver business Wi-Fi services across Bahrain. Batelco offers managed venue Wi-Fi services to enterprise customers, with the service deployed either on top of the customer's existing Wi-Fi equipment or as a fully managed service with the Wi-Fi infrastructure included.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has turned to Mobileum's fraud and security platform to catch misbehavior on its 5G network. Apparently, Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform "expands the universe of identifiable fraud use cases" by using a new approach for detecting SIP and SS7 fraud.

  • TIM and Disney have agreed a wholesale distribution deal for the US media giant's Disney+ video streaming service. Starting March 24, Disney+ will be offered to TIM's new and existing customers as part of a fiber-broadband bundle.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
    The Critical Importance of Consumer Trust in the Second-Hand Mobile Device Market
    The ABC’s of 5G New Radio Standards
    Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today
    Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms
    White Paper: Transforming to Telco Cloud: Start with Services and Applications
    Mapping Success in 5G: Evolve to a Software-Defined Mobile Network
    White Paper: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths-a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
    Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
    Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
    SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
    Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE