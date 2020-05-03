Eurobites: Dave Dyson steps down as Three UK boss

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Google Cloud floats across Europe; Tele2 and Elisa cooperate on enterprise services; Ericsson goes with Sinch for 5G messaging.

Dave Dyson is to step down as CEO of Three UK, the mobile operator that forms part of the CK Hutchison empire, after nine years at the helm. He will be succeeded, on March 30, by Robert Finnegan, who is currently CEO of Three Ireland. The move is linked to the imminent merger of Three and O2 in Ireland. Dyson is stepping down for personal reasons, but will continue to serve in all his current board roles and as a "senior executive resource" to CK Hutchison. (See Three UK to Cut Two Thirds of Tech Jobs in Digital Makeover.)

Google Cloud is floating across Europe, with strategic partnerships announced this week between the Alphabet unit and both Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems and Telecom Italia (TIM). T-Systems will use the partnership to provide consulting services, migration support and managed services to enterprise customers leveraging Google Cloud capabilities, while TIM and Google Cloud engineers will work together to create cloud offerings for the Italian market.

Tele2 and Elisa are to work together to help Nordic enterprises with their networking needs, rather than competing against each other. So, for example, a company with branches in Sweden and Finland and Denmark can go to either operator for help with their networking requirements, but both Elisa and Tele2 will actually do the work in the most appropriate location, so the enterprises don't have to strike multiple deals in multiple countries.

Sinch, a Swedish company specializing in cloud-based communications, has been chosen by Ericsson to support its worldwide 5G rollout with messaging technology. Sinch's SMSF (SMS Function), a cloud-native 3GPP-specified messaging product, will be incorporated into the Ericsson core network offering.

Telia has named the day that Allison Kirkby, formerly CEO of Tele2, takes the reins at Telia: it's May 4, 2020. Christian Luiga will remain as acting president and CEO until that date and then return to his role as EVP and CFO.

US-based Digital Realty is opening another data center in Ireland, at Clonshaugh, near Dublin. The new facility represents a €70 million ($78.3 million) investment, and follows a €200 million ($223.7 million) investment in its Profile Park campus last May. (See Digital Realty Defies Data Gravity.)

Batelco has teamed up with Aptilo Networks to deliver business Wi-Fi services across Bahrain. Batelco offers managed venue Wi-Fi services to enterprise customers, with the service deployed either on top of the customer's existing Wi-Fi equipment or as a fully managed service with the Wi-Fi infrastructure included.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has turned to Mobileum's fraud and security platform to catch misbehavior on its 5G network. Apparently, Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform "expands the universe of identifiable fraud use cases" by using a new approach for detecting SIP and SS7 fraud.