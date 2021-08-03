Eurobites: BT rejects reports of boardroom rift

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands LTE deal with Denmark's Cibicom; MLL Telecom fires up SD-WAN; Hyperoptic on the post-pandemic home.

Nokia has landed a new 450MHz LTE network deal with Cibicom, a Danish operator and ISP specializing in the supply of business-critical infrastructure to the likes of utilities and transportation companies. The contract sees Nokia replacing the existing Cibicom radio networks and migrating them to a new framework that will enable full 4G data coverage across Denmark, as well as mass-volume IoT connectivity. Private households in neighboring Greenland should also benefit from improved connectivity once the project is complete.

MLL Telecom, a provider of secure managed network services to the UK public sector, has won the contract to supply the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) with a nationwide SD-WAN, replacing its legacy IPVPN WAN from Virgin Media. The new network will connect more than 360 fire stations throughout the country. The contract runs for four years, with SFRS having the option to extend.

UK altnet Hyperoptic has been giving some thought to how homes, and in particular the way in which homes relate to people's work, will change in the post-pandemic era. Its white paper, The Post-Pandemic Home, concludes that with almost half of Brits saying they want to continue to work from home full-time even when it's considered safe for them to return to the office, the configuration of properties will change, with bedrooms, for example, being more easily convertible to workspaces through the use of folding desks and such. Apartment sizes may, says Hyperoptic, shrink further to create more shared amenity space to support co-working. On a more prosaic level, the fiber provider predicts that washing machines will increasingly be relocated out of people's kitchens so that the final spin cycle doesn't makes its presence felt on that work Zoom call.

Lycamobile, a London-based MVNO specializing in international prepaid calls, has appointed Phil Turner as its executive vice president of professional channel sales. Turner has 30 years' experience across a range of retail sectors.