Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: BT reassures UK users over network resilience

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/16/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: French operators could get tough with bandwidth-guzzlers; Proximus and Salt do their bit for the COVID-19 fight; ETSI's hackfest show goes on.

  • Is COVID-19 giving you the collywobbles? Just keep calm because there's plenty of network capacity that will enable you to work from home. That's the message from BT's group chief technology officer, Howard Watson, who has filmed himself sending out a message of reassurance to those faced with the prospect of eschewing the commute to the office in favor of working from their kitchen table. In the video, Watson points out that peak time for BT, in terms of data traffic, usually falls between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and that daytime traffic constitutes only around a quarter of that peak, so those joining the remote-worker army should not worry about networks not being able to take the strain. "Our core networks and access networks will be able to cope," says Watson in the video (possibly with his fingers crossed behind his back).

  • It's a slightly different story from France, where the head of the country's telecom lobby group, FFT, has warned that operators will have to exercise greater discipline in the way that bandwidth is allocated as France prepares for a huge increase in the number of people of working from home because of the coronavirus. As Reuters reports, FFT head Arthur Dreyfuss said: "We are entering an era of collective social discipline, which must be accompanied by digital discipline on the part of the telecom operators." This could translate into restricted access to the likes of Netflix and Facebook – an industry source tells Reuters that on an average evening, YouTube, Netflix and Facebook account for around 80% of the total bandwidth provided by France's four main operators.

  • Meanwhile, European operators are doing their bit to help people cope with ramifications of COVID-19. Belgium's Proximus has removed data caps, closed its retail outlets and "will limit interventions at the customers' premises to the essential activities of maintaining its telecommunications services." Similarly, Switzerland's Salt says it will support its business customers who decide to work from home by providing them with unlimited mobile Internet, free of charge, until the end of May.

  • Industry specifications body ETSI says its OSM (Open Source MANO) group has managed to successfully complete its latest hackfest remotely: The event had originally been scheduled for an in-person gathering in Madrid. "With more than 20 hours of presentations, hands-on sessions and demos led by key contributors from the OSM community, the Hackfest gathered over 100 highly motivated participants, who were able to complete hands on sessions remotely on a shared lab environment provided by ETSI, through their Hub for Validation and Interoperability (HIVE)," notes ETSI in this announcement.

  • Portuguese communications regulator Anacom has suspended the migration of the country's DTT network – which was supposed to happen this week – due to the effects of the coronavirus. The process will be resumed once the conditions associated with the pandemic permit.

  • Telenor has switched on what it says is the first commercial 5G network in Norway, in the city of Trondheim. Ericsson got the radio access network gig, and "enhanced" mobile broadband services are being delivered on the 3.6GHz band.

  • Further from home, Ericsson has expanded its managed services partnership with Oman's Omantel. The deal includes network functions virtualization and the deployment of automation platforms intended to increase network efficiency.

  • Telefónica UK (O2) has become the exclusive UK mobile network distributor of Disney+, the OTT video streaming service that is due to launch in the UK on March 24. New and upgrading postpaid customers will be able to get six months of Disney+ at no extra cost across ten devices.

  • Sigfox, the France-based IoT network operator, has teamed up with Energo Capital, a venture capital company operating across Russia and the Baltics, to launch Sigfox's first network in the Russian Federation. Sigfox Russia will use "ultra-long coverage" basestations to create a nationwide network covering more than 85% of the population, large industrial sites, transport hubs and corridors.

  • British BSS solution specialist Cerillion has landed a deal with major African tech and media company Ignition Group to supply an online charging system for the company's MVNE (mobile virtual network enabler) business unit, MVN-X. For more details, see this announcement.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
    Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
    Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
    Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
    Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
    8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
    Blog: Tapping the True Potential of the 5G Digital Economy
    Video: 5G Alone Isn't Enough - Learn How to Transform Your Infrastructure for the 5G Era
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
    April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE