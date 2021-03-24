Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: BT proposes £1,500 bonus for frontline workers

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/24/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange chosen by GÉANT; the ethics of location data; Telefónica teams up on IoT, 5G and blockchain.

  • In a move that more cynical observers might interpret as an attempt to stave off a threatened strike, BT is proposing a £1,500 (US$2,057) "special bonus" for what it terms frontline colleagues and key workers. Those eligible, who include engineers fixing faults in the field, would receive £1,000 immediately in cash and £500 in shares after three years. As the operator is keen to point out, this equates to a bonus of 5% of the average frontline salary in the UK. In a statement announcing the plan, BT says that the offer is being made "despite BT freezing pay across the company and ongoing, unresolved discussions with the trade unions over its transformation and modernisation plans."

  • Orange has been chosen by GÉANT, the organization that operates a pan-European network for scientific research, to be one of its "preferred partners" in the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) project. OCRE's aim is to promote the joys of cloud services to academic and research institutions. Orange will bring its Flexible Engine public cloud platform to the party.

  • Orange is also setting up a Data and AI Ethics Council to encourage the application of ethical principles to the operator's use of data and AI technologies. One of the topics addressed will be how to incorporate principles of non-discrimination and equality in the design of AI-based systems. The Council will be made up of 11 independent experts in related fields, including several professors in such subjects as robotics and moral philosophy.

  • Elsewhere on the ethical front, Ordnance Survey, the UK's national mapping agency, has joined a group of organizations dedicated to stop technology companies from using location data in intrusive and inappropriate ways. As the Telegraph reports, Ordnance Survey is just one of a number of organizations signing up to the ten principles of the Locus Charter, which include understanding the potential impacts of using location datasets and not collecting or using more data than is necessary for a task.

  • Telefónica's cybersecurity arm, Telefónica Tech, has teamed up with Fibocom and Aitos.io to jointly create new products that combine 5G, IoT and blockchain technologies. The hope is that such offerings will address the issue of the trustworthiness of the data that IoT devices exchange, preventing unauthorized tampering or unexpected updates.

  • Telefónica has also been testing transport-network automation offerings from Elisa Automate, a business unit of Polystar. For those wanting to play buzzword bingo, Elisa Automate says it offers "zero-touch automation and agile configuration."

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, has launched a new service aimed at meeting and managing the connectivity needs of small businesses. "Sky Connect" offers three different packages starting at £39 ($53) a month and comprising elements such as 76Mbit/s broadband, 4G backup in case the fixed-line connection fails and malware protection.

  • Ooredoo Kuwait has extended its collaboration with Infovista, choosing the French company's radio planning portfolio to upgrade more than 2,500 5G network sites across the country.

  • Telia Sweden has entered into what it calls an exclusive cloud gaming partnership with Microsoft, offering its customers the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, which provides players with access to over 100 games on their Android mobile device, Xbox console or Windows 10 PC connected to Telia's network.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
    March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
    April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
    Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
    Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
    South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
    Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE