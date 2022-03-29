Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: BT pauses 'Digital Voice' rollout after customer backlash

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia stands accused of helping Russia spy on its enemies; Vestager's cool with the cloud; SES adds a third bird from Thales.

  • BT has decided to pause its rollout of Digital Voice – which sees users connecting their handset to a broadband router rather than a traditional phone socket – after admitting that it had gone, in the contrite words of CEO Marc Allera, "too early, before many customers – particularly those who rely more heavily on landlines – understood why this change is necessary and what they needed to do." The key issue for many is that such router-reliant phones don't work in a power cut, which means that if they don't have mobile coverage they would be unable to make any calls, not even to the emergency services. Back in 2021, David Mitchell, the high-profile comedian and actor, used his column in the Guardian to lambast BT for what he considered its dishonest presentation of something that was basically an inconvenience for most of its customers as something akin to one small step for mankind. "What I can't stand," wrote Mitchell, "however, is the way BT is presenting [the program] to customers. I am aware of this because my landline was moved over to Digital Voice last week. This lamentable development was heralded by an email entitled 'You're good to go'. The message began by announcing, with eye-watering self-importance: 'It's the moment you've been waiting for' … This vacuous positivity belies a deep-seated contempt for the customer. BT is attempting to extort gratitude from the people on whom this system, for which they did not ask, is being imposed." Ouch.

  • Ericsson may have had its Isis-related troubles, but now it's Nokia's turn to face the music, ethics-wise. In the New York Times the Finnish vendor has been accused of providing equipment and services to the Russian government that essentially allows its SORM surveillance system to link up with the network of operator MTS. As the New York Times points out, SORM has been used to track supporters of the Russian opposition leader, Aleksei Navalny, who has just been sentenced to nine years in a labor camp after what was widely seen as a sham show trial. Investigators also alleged had intercepted the phone calls of another opponent of the Kremlin, who was later assassinated. In a statement, Nokia described the article as "misleading," stating that "Nokia does not manufacture, install or service SORM equipment or systems."

  • Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's antitrust chief, says that she and her minions have "no concerns" about the growing market clout of public cloud giants such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. As Reuters reports, she is confident that the EU's Gaia-X cloud initiative will boost competition in the sector.

  • Luxembourg-based SES has added a third satellite from Thales Alenia Space to extend its connectivity services across Europe, Africa and Asia. The SES-26, which uses both Ku-band and C-band frequencies, will replace SES's NSS-12 satellite at 57 degrees East, one of SES's longest-held and most valuable orbital positions.

  • Telefónica has gone 5G use-case crazy in the Spanish city of Malaga, successfully completing eight new applications of the technology for the Malaga Police and the University of Malaga in sectors such as security, smart cities and education. In the case of the police, 5G was used to explore ways of achieving more efficient "urban mobility management," such as video transmissions with the police control center.

  • South Africa has postponed the switch-off of its analogue TV system from March 31 to June 30, 2022, to allow sufficient time to complete installations of set-top boxes for households who have registered for the process.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
    March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
    March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
    April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
    April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
    China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
    How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
    du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
    Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE