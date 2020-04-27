Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Broadcom makes peace offering to EU to head off monster fine

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/27/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Germany changes tack on coronavirus app technology; Telxius towers deal in the offing; Parallel Wireless takes OpenRAN to Ghana.

  • Broadcom, the US company that makes chips for smartphones and other electronic devices, has sought to head off a monster fine from the European Commission by pledging not to offer any more incentives to TV and modem makers to favor its chips over those of its rivals. As Reuters reports, Broadcom could be fined up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching European Union competition rules. The Commission will now mull over Broadcom's offer, which would be valid for five years.

  • Make your mind up! On Friday we reported how Germany was at odds over Apple over its approach to favoring a "centralized" approach when it comes to the development of contact-tracing apps to help in the battle against COVID-19. Well, scrub that, because it seems a volte-face has taken place over the weekend, and now, according to Reuters, Germany has fallen into line with a number of other European countries and opted for a "decentralized" approach, abandoning a home-grown alternative developed by the Robert Koch Institute. If you prefer your news in capital letters, Germany has, in terms of technology protocols, abandoned PEPP-PT for DP-3T. (See Eurobites: Germany at odds with Apple over coronavirus-tracing app and France unveils project team for StopCovid app.)

  • Telefónica is in negotiations with Telxius, the towers company it co-owns with private equity firm KKR and the Pontegadea investmend fund, over the potential sale of around 10,000 masts belonging to Telefónica's German subsidiary, O2, Expansion reports. The deal could be worth as much as €1.5 billion, the report adds.

  • The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has chosen Parallel Wireless' OpenRAN offering to provide mobile connectivity to underserved and unserved communities in Ghana. The fund was set up by the Ghanaian government to provide provide telecommunications and ICT services to marginalized communities in the country.

  • France's Bouygues Telecom is offering one hour of free data for video calls each day so that locked-down friends and family can keep in touch and admire each other's interior design without eating into their data allowance. The offer runs until May 31.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
    White Paper: Automate Your Certification Process to Onboard in Hours, not Days
    Research Study Results: Service Providers save 50-70% in costs with Automation and Orchestration
    Simplify your network cybersecurity compliance verification and reporting with Cisco Crosswork Trust Insights
    Video: Secure Network Access?
    White Paper: Get Effective Layered Security Protection from Threats Inside and Outside Service Provider Networks
    White Paper: Capitalizing on the Economic Benefits of Network Automation
    The path to cloud-native applications
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
    April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
    April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
    April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE