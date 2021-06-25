Eurobites: Brexit bill shock as EE reinstates roaming charges in Europe

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Proximus goes drone-farming; CMA probes online giants over fake reviews; TIM brings 5G smarts to Italian factory.

EE, the mobile operator owned by UK incumbent BT, is to reintroduce roaming charges for its customers traveling in mainland Europe as from January 2021, despite having said only six months ago that it had no plans to do following Britain's departure from the European Union. As the Guardian reports, new EE customers or those upgrading from mid-July onwards will have to pay £2 (US$2.78) per day to use their mobile phones in 47 European countries when the operator's new policy kicks in. Earlier this week another UK operator, O2, introduced a cap on data usage in Europe, above which customers would be charged £3.50 ($4.86) for every gigabyte of data used while they were abroad. The EU banned roaming charges in 2017 following a rash of "bill shock" incidents involving travelers returning from European jaunts. (See Roaming Fees Could Return, Warns UK Government on Brexit Day.)

Belgium's Proximus is taking part in a program that combines 5G-connected drones and artificial intelligence to explore ways of achieving more sustainable weed control in agriculture. Researchers in Flanders used a fully automatic drone, equipped with a high-tech camera, to provide field images that were transmitted to the cloud via a Proximus 5G antenna. AI was then used to decipher the images in real time and work out which were the weeds and which were the crops; this data was in turn relayed to a self-positioning tractor equipped with an "intelligent sprayer."

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is moving onto the next phase of its investigation into Amazon and Google's efforts (or lack thereof) to combat fake product and service reviews on their sites. If, after investigating, the CMA considers the companies have broken UK consumer protection law, it can take enforcement action, including the taking of said companies to court if the CMA feels this is appropriate. This latest work builds on action taken by the watchdog last year over the trading of fake reviews, which resulted in Facebook, Instagram and eBay removing groups and banning individuals for buying and selling fake reviews on their sites.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has created a 5G private network for EXOR International, a manufacturer of digital platforms for the industrial sector. The network, which uses 3.7GHz and 26GHz millimeter wave frequencies, is intended to improve the EXOR's "smart factory" processes through reduced latencies and higher levels of safety and reliability. According to TIM, EXOR's is the first Italian factory connected to 5G.