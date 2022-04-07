Eurobites: BICS tackles Ooredoo's voice services

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sigfox reborn as UnaBiz; new boss for Open Access Data Centres; EU makes life easier for Amazon Prime refuseniks.

BICS, the international arm of Belgium's Proximus, has struck a multi-year deal with Middle Eastern group Ooredoo for the provision of managed voice services across its various operations. The hope is that BICS' "innovative voice business model" will give rise to new opportunities for Ooredoo in such areas as artificial intelligence, machine learning and fraud protection.

It's official: Sigfox, the defunct French IoT venture, has been reborn as a UnaBiz company. We know this thanks to a LinkedIn post from UnaBiz boss Henri Bong, in which he confirms that Sigfox SAS and Sigfox SA will cease to be used as company names and that all "assets, IPs, teams and contracts with customers and operators will be owned by UnaBiz SAS and UnaBiz Networks SAS which are both French Entities under French Laws." All former Sigfox employees will be folded into the UnaBiz team. In April, UnaBiz beat off other tenders to secure ownership of Sigfox with an offer – it is thought – of €25 million (US$26.8 million). (See Sigfox takeover saddles UnaBiz with heavy baggage.)

Pan-African data center operator Open Access Data Centres has appointed Dr Ayotunde Coker as its new CEO. For the last eight years Coker has been CEO and managing director of Rack Centre, a rival data center brand; prior to that he enjoyed stints at Ford, Cap Gemini and BP, among others.

The European Commission has persuaded Amazon to make it easier for those wanting to unsubscribe to its Prime priority delivery/streaming service to do so. Previously, would-be leavers would be forced to navigate a labyrinthine exit route, involving fuzzy language, numerous web pages and umpteen clicks. Now, as the Commission trumpets in a statement, the platform will "will enable consumers from the EU and EEA to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime with just two clicks, using a prominent and clear 'cancel button.'" It's a shame that it takes pressure from Brussels bureaucrats to make this happen.