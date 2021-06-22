Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Belgium's Proximus takes it to the bank

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/22/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica is booking hotel rooms at MWC; Nokia wants bodies in the office; BT in talks with News UK over future of TV sport offering.

  • Belgian's Proximus is following in the footsteps of Orange and launching its own bank, which it promises will allow users to set up a new account in less than five minutes, automatically split bills when they're on a boozy night out with thier pals and monitor the effect of their purchases on the environment via a "personal CO2 dashboard." Indeed, Proximus reckons that Banx, as the service is called, "brings a touch of fun and delight to daily banking." (Steady there, chaps.) Banx is described as the fruit of a collaboration between Proximus and Belfius, which is an existing bank based in Brussels.

  • BT, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Cisco are just some of the big names that have made it clear that they won't be attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in person next week, but Telefónica definitely will be there, the Spanish operator describing its decision as "a clear commitment to a progressive return to normality." Telefónica's booth will cover 952 square meters and will play host to various demos, or "transformation experiences" as the operator styles them. All the demos will also be available virtually on Telefónica's MWC "digital twin." (See GSMA struggles to justify MWC's physical existence.)

  • While some tech companies have accepted that a fair proportion of employees want to work from home permanently once post-COVID-19 normal service is resumed, Nokia is taking a firmer line. In new guidelines that come into force on January 1, 2022, the Finnish vendor has decreed that employees must come into the office at least two days a week (unless they are on vacation, obviously). The vast majority of Nokia's employees have worked remotely during pandemic, and the company's existing work-from-home policy remains in place until the end of the year.

  • BT is exploring a potential partnership with News UK, the newspaper publisher owned by Rupert Murdoch, to help it cope with costs incurred by its BT Sport pay-TV arm, according to a report in the Telegraph. When Gavin Patterson ran the company, BT threw itself into sports broadcasting in a big way, but since Philip Jansen took charge in early 2019 its enthusiasm for screening expensive top-flight soccer has waned considerably. (See BT Sport sale would aid fiber rather than football focus.)

  • Transport for London (TfL), the body that runs most of the public transport network in the UK capital, has awarded a 20-year concession to BAI Communications (BAI) to help it improve mobile coverage across the whole network, a good part of which dates from Victorian times. According to TfL, uninterrupted 4G mobile coverage has already been introduced on the eastern half of the Jubilee line and will be expanded in phases to ticket halls, platforms and tunnels on the network over the next three years, with all stations and tunnels due to have 4G mobile coverage by the end of 2024. BAI has experience of deploying communications networks in New York, Toronto and Hong Kong, amongst other locations. (See Underground Upgrade.)

  • Neyðarlínan ohf, the state-owned Icelandic telecom provider which operates the 112 national emergency number, has completed the trial of an off-grid hydrogen power system from Israeli fuel-cell technology company Gencell Energy. The system ran for 1,500 continuous working hours in challenging weather conditions including sub-zero temperatures, heavy rains and strong winds. (Well, it is Iceland.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
    June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
    Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
    Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE