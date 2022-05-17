Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Eurobites: Allegations fly in Phones 4U case

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/17/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Openreach fiber rolls on; Ziggo brings the gig to Hoogeveen; Sparkle teams up with Atos.

  • The UK's major mobile network operators are on the receiving end of some damning accusations in the High Court this week, as the administrators of defunct phone retailer Phones 4U seek to prove that those operators – EE, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefónica – colluded to put the retailer out of business. As the Financial Times reports (paywall applies), Phones 4U alleges that the operators' decisions to stop supplying the retailer with handsets in 2014, far from being made individually, were part of a wider conspiracy. The retailer's chief lawyer said there was a "culture of collusion" at the operators, and claimed that there were "multiple contacts at different times between MNO personnel at different levels." He cited one instance of an Orange executive texting his opposite number at Vodafone to set up a secure call using a so-called "burner phone." The case continues – probably for several months.

    Did the UK's mobile network operators gang up on Phones 4U? (Source: gbimages/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Did the UK's mobile network operators gang up on Phones 4U?
    (Source: gbimages/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of UK incumbent operator BT, has added 56 more exchange locations to its full-fiber rollout program. These range from Durham in the northeast to Bearsted in the southeast. The additions represent just under half a million homes and businesses and, says Openreach, mean that more than 2,700 towns and villages are now included in the program. Openreach is also investing £58 million (US$72.3 million) into bringing full-fiber broadband to 13 new exchanges in London, equating to more than 195,000 additional homes and businesses. Across London, says Openreach, more than 120,000 homes and businesses have already ordered a full-fiber service from one of several retail service providers using the Openreach network – though this means that another 480,000 locations have yet to upgrade.

  • In the Netherlands, Ziggo has hooked up another 25,000 homes and businesses to gigabit speeds over its fiber/coaxial hybrid network, in the town of Hoogeveen. This brings Ziggo's nationwide gigabit reach to more than 6 million Dutch premises. By the end of 2022, says Ziggo, all customers will have access to download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s through the existing network.

  • Next door, in Belgium, the fiber fun continues with Proximus and Ethias committing to connect 36,000 homes and businesses in the country's German-speaking regions to the technology by 2026 in a public-private partnership with what is called the "German-speaking Community."

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), has signed a three-year deal with Atos to offer cloud services to enterprises. The collaboration is kicking off with Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), an initiative that aims to accelerate the digitalization of European universities and research centers.

  • Colt Technology Services and Equinix have extended their existing partnership with the addition of a new Colt point-of-presence (PoP) in Equinix's BX1 data center in Bordeaux. Enterprise customers in the Bordeaux region will be able to tap into the Colt IQ Network, which connects to metropolitan area networks across Europe, including Paris, Marseille and Madrid.

  • Ten months after the acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security, Sweden-based Enea has launched the new Enea AdaptiveMobile Security brand. In addition to software for mobile network security, Enea offers software for data and traffic management, policy and access control, traffic intelligence, IoT security and Wi-Fi service management.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
    eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
    Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
    vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe
    June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
    May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
    May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
    May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
    June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
    June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
    June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
    Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
    The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
    Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
    What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE