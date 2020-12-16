Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

EU readies sweeping new tech 'rules of the road'

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 12/16/2020
Comment (0)

The European Union is preparing ambitious draft legislation to counter what it sees as the dangerous monopoly position of tech giants, hinting at a brewing battle royale with Silicon Valley.

The sweeping legislation will have two parts, a Digital Services Act (DSA) and a Digital Markets Act (DMA).

These two laws will "create the rules of the road for all digital drivers across Europe," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a tweet.

With both Washington and London worrying in recent months about the strength of big tech, the EU clearly is aiming to set global standards for the digital economy.

Drafting them along with Commissioner Vestager has been the EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, who in September said "there is a feeling from end users of these platforms that they are too big to care."

Make law not war

The Digital Services Act says companies like Amazon and Google won't be able to use "data collected on the platform" for commercial activities unless they also make it "accessible to business users active in the same commercial activities."

This will make big-tech companies share the reams of data they keep on customers with smaller upstart competitors if they want to keep on using it for commercial activities themselves.

The Digital Markets Act sets up what it calls "narrowly defined objective criteria" to identify which large online platforms are the very biggest "gatekeepers".

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Then these gatekeepers, like Amazon, won't be able to rank their own services and platforms higher than offerings from other companies that also list on their platforms.

Users need to be able to remove any pre-installed software if they want to.

These two new bits of legislation "will finally complete the creation of a true digital internal market" and will be "a major step in making Europe a rules-based digital global leader," enthused Sandra Kalniete, a Latvian MEP and former foreign minister.

The laws are the first significant revamp for two decades of the EU's approach to regulating the Internet.

And they have a bite: big-tech companies will be liable for fines of up to 10% of their global revenues for breaking them.

The real punch kicks in, though, for companies that have been fined three times in five years.

If this happens, be warned: the EU will move to break up your business.

Monopoly: Brussels edition

Up two years of wrangling over details will now take place in the European Parliament and Council of Ministers.

And this will give big tech plenty of time to bring its lobbying A-game, convincing MEPs to reframe the competition issue instead in terms of free speech or innovation.

The EU is trying to get out in front of an international trend and establish itself as the gold-plated regulator other jurisdictions can follow.

It's a trick Europe has managed in data privacy with GDPR, the sweeping General Data Protection Regulation that went into force in 2018.

Meanwhile, in Washington, legislators have undertaken hearings on Capitol Hill, and 48 state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission went to court last week against Facebook for "illegal monopolization" and breaking US antitrust law.

And a second avalanche of US states suing Google is likely shortly to follow.

Back in the UK, Downing Street has said in April 2021 it will set up a Digital Markets Unit, which can suspend, block and reverse the decisions of tech giants.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE