Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Ericsson settles Samsung patent dispute with surprising speed

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 5/7/2021
Comment (0)

Patent disputes are often characterized by the fact that they can drag on for years, as illustrated by Google's spat with Oracle over the use of Java code that took ten years to resolve.

It therefore comes as a refreshing change that Ericsson and Samsung have been able to resolve a recent lawsuit in what seems a very short period of time, although not without causing some damage to Ericsson's bottom line.

The matter all began in December last year, when the Swedish supplier accused the South Korean behemoth of not playing ball in the renewal of patent licenses by "violating contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith."

On reflection: Patent disputes like the one leveled at Samsung by Ericsson are rarely resolved so quickly. (Source: Ericsson)
On reflection: Patent disputes like the one leveled at Samsung by Ericsson are rarely resolved so quickly.
(Source: Ericsson)

According to Ericsson, Samsung was not adhering to so-called FRAND (fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) terms and it therefore filed against Samsung in Texas, where Ericsson has its US headquarters.

A happy ending...

Imagine everyone's surprise when Ericsson announced today that it has already reached a multi-year agreement with Samsung on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies.

The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021. Furthermore, Ericsson and Samsung agreed to cooperate in the areas of open standardization and the creation of products and services for consumers and enterprises.

According to Ericsson, the settlement ends complaints filed by both companies before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) "as well as the ongoing lawsuits in several countries and confirms the value of the strong patent portfolios of both companies."

The vendor said the details of the agreement, including how many years it covers, are confidential and will not be disclosed.

...with a sting in the tail

The patents spat has nevertheless already caused a substantial drop in the revenues Ericsson collects from licensing intellectual property, with a fall of 68% to just 800 million Swedish kroner (US$95 million) compared with the year-earlier period.

Ericsson had already warned that the licensing dispute with Samsung could hit quarterly profits.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It said intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues continue to be affected by several factors, "mainly expired patent license agreements pending renewal, geopolitical impact on the handset market, technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects going forward."

The vendor now expects revenue from intellectual property rights to reach between SEK2 billion and SEK2.5 billion ($238 million to $297 million) in the second quarter, including the new agreement covering sales from January 1.

Ericsson said its IP portfolio includes more than 57,000 granted patents. It invests about SEK40 billion ($4.7 billion) a year in research and development.

More to come

A further patents battle is still simmering in the background, however. In February, Dutch operator KPN filed a patent infringement complaint against Ericsson – again, in a district court in Texas – over alleged infringements of five KPN patents. They apparently relate to various wireless network functions.

In a court filing, KPN said it had offered Ericsson licenses, but the offer wasn't taken up. At the time, Ericsson told Light Reading it was "aware of this patent-infringement complaint filed by KPN," before adding that "we refrain from making any further comments since this is an ongoing legal matter."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cloud-in-a-box enables enterprises to reach new heights By Steve Alexander, CTO, Ciena
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE