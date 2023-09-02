Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Enterprise, digital drive Docomo profit as mobile shrinks again

News Analysis

NTT Docomo's enterprise and smart services propelled the Japanese telco to profit in the December quarter while its mobile business searches for growth.

The company reported a 3.5% rise in earnings, primarily on the back of rising demand for business solutions and its payment and B2B services. Total revenue was 4.4 trillion Japanese yen (US$33.8 billion), up 1.5%, while operating profit was flat at JPY888.8 billion ($6.79 billion). As with rivals SoftBank and KDDI, Docomo's mobile and broadband business declined, a result of the discount war that has driven subscribers away from the premium mobile packages to value brands.

But it has also been grappling with Japan's steepling electricity prices that are weighing heavily on the whole economy. CFO and senior EVP Hiroki Kuriyama said energy costs grew 40% in the quarter to JPY18 billion ($140 million), with the network-heavy consumer businesses feeling the biggest impact.

Despite rising energy costs and growing popularity of value brands, NTT DoCoMo earned a profit in the December quarter. (Source: NTT Docomo)
Despite rising energy costs and growing popularity of value brands, NTT DoCoMo earned a profit in the December quarter.
(Source: NTT Docomo)

The spike in energy cost helped ensure the consumer unit, covering both mobile and broadband, remains in deficit. Revenue contracted by 1.7% and operating profit fell 7.8%, despite squeezing out JPY16 billion ($122 million) in cost efficiencies. By contrast the enterprise business cruised to a JPY222.5 billion ($1.70 billion) operating profit, a 14% gain on the previous year, and accounting for a quarter of total operating profit.

Robust IoT order book

Kuriyama said the unit had benefited from demand for its integrated solutions and from the tighter synergies with parent NTT and affiliate NTT Communications. It had also built a robust IoT order book because of its end-to-end solutions and its strong security, he told an earnings briefing Thursday.

The other growth source was the Smart Life unit, which covers payments and a range of digital services. It posted a 9.7% increase in operating profit, with finance and payments up 25% and marketing solutions growing 23%.

The operator reported 18.2 million 5G subs on December 31, up from 16.0 million the previous quarter and accounting for 21% of all mobile subscriptions. In the face of soft demand for new handsets, Kuriyama said Docomo is targeting younger customers with services that extend the life of existing phones, such as one-hour repair, trade-ins and resale of refurbished devices.

Looking ahead, he said the company believed it would continue to face high energy prices over the next financial year. "We believe that this impact is not going to change. How we are going to manage the profit level is the crucial thing that we need to work on."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 14, 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Service Provider Survey 2022 Results
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE