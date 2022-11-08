Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Economy not stopping Deutsche Telekom growth, says CEO

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/11/2022
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom has posted an upbeat set of Q2 results. T-Mobile US continued to deliver strong growth in service revenue and "core earnings," helped along by a growing subscriber base and a strengthening US dollar, while the Group's non-US business – aided by a strong showing in Germany – continues in a growth trajectory.

Although Systems Solutions did not scale the growth heights found in other parts of the Group, top brass at Bonn-based headquarters may well have been reasonably happy that Deutsche Telekom's perennially underperforming enterprise IT services division could at least chip in with what was described as a "stable performance."

Strong Q2 showings in US and Germany give Bonn-based Group cause for greater optimism. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
Strong Q2 showings in US and Germany give Bonn-based Group cause for greater optimism.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

The upshot was that Group Q2 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) was up 5% year-on-year to €9.9 billion (US$10.2 billion).

The core earnings performance was strong enough for Deutsche Telekom to up full-year Group guidance on this metric for the second time this year, raising it to around €37 billion ($38.2 billion). Previous EBITDAaL guidance was more than €36.6 billion ($37.8 billion).

Group Q2 net revenue increased by 5.9% year-on-year, to €28.2 billion ($29.1 billion), while "high-value service revenues" grew 10.8% to €22.9 billion ($23.6 billion) over the same period.

"We continue to grow, despite the difficult economic environment," said Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges.

"We are well on track this year to meet our ambitious targets announced at the 2021 capital markets day. Our investments are paying off."

Among the Group targets laid out by Höttges and his management team in May last year was a 3%-4% CAGR on service revenue between 2020 and 2024, and 3%-5% CAGR for adjusted EBITDAaL over the same period.

US powerhouse

T-Mobile US, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a sizable minority (and controlling) stake – and determined it seems to increase its holding above 50% – accounts for the bulk of total Group revenue (66%) and EBITDAaL (64%).

Although total Q2 revenue decreased slightly by 1.1% to $19.8 billion, this was due to a decline in handset leasing revenue, a Sprint business model from which T-Mobile US is gradually withdrawing.

Subscriber-wise, however, T-Mobile US appears to be on a roll. Mobile postpaid net additions were at a record quarterly level of 1.7 million and apparently more than the combined net additions of AT&T and Verizon over the three-month period.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Q2 revenue in Germany grew 2.7% year-on-year to €6.1 billion ($6.3 billion), while adjusted EBITDAal was up 3.1% to €2.4 billion ($2.2 billion).

Adjusted EBITDAaL for Deutsche Telekom's various other European operating businesses grew 4.5% year-on-year in organic terms.

Full-year turnover outside the US is expected to be about €100 million ($103 million) higher than anticipated previously.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE