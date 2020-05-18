Disney names new head of direct-to-consumer and international unit

BURBANK, Calif. – Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, today announced that Josh D'Amaro has been named Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Rebecca Campbell has been named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International. Mr. D'Amaro and Ms. Campbell will report to Mr. Chapek.

Mr. D'Amaro, who most recently served as President, Walt Disney World Resort, succeeds Mr. Chapek as Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. In his new role, Mr. D'Amaro will oversee Disney's iconic travel and leisure businesses, which include six theme park-resort destinations in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business across toys, apparel, home goods, digital games and apps; the world's largest children's print publisher; Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

Ms. Campbell is a 23-year Disney veteran who has held leadership roles across the Company's media, international and parks businesses and most recently served as President of Disneyland Resort.

As Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Ms. Campbell will oversee the Company's streaming businesses globally, including Disney+—which this month reached 54.5 million paid subscribers less than six months after its launch—as well as ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar. Ms. Campbell's portfolio also includes the Company's international businesses, including Disney's International Channels, Fox Networks International and Star India. Prior to becoming President of Disneyland Resort last year, Ms. Campbell was a member of the Direct-to-Consumer and International leadership team as President, The Walt Disney Company—Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), where she oversaw the Disney+ launch strategy and direct-to-consumer roadmap for the region.

Ms. Campbell succeeds longtime Disney executive Kevin Mayer, who is leaving the Company to become Chief Operating Officer of ByteDance and Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, ByteDance's popular mobile video platform. Mr. Mayer led Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment since its founding in 2018 and oversaw the successful launches of ESPN+ and Disney+ and the integration of Hulu. During his career at Disney, Mr. Mayer also served as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and was instrumental in facilitating a number of strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Read the full announcement here.

The Walt Disney Company