Dish's OnTech Smart Services unit launches subscription plan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products, today debuted its OnTech+ membership program nationwide, offering members their first installation included, plus member-only pricing on all products and services, and unlimited support from smart-home experts.
Yearly memberships are currently available to consumers nationwide for only $199.99.
What's included:
- OnTech+ members are eligible for a 10% discount on all products and installation services up to $99.99, and 20% off all installation services over $99.99, when purchased through ontechsmartservices.com.
- Membership includes an extended 60-day product return policy and personalized installation by award-winning technician experts.
- Members receive unlimited remote chat and call tech support accessible via the OnTech Smart Support app, available on Android and iOS mobile devices.
- OnTech Smart Support app gives customers access to exclusive content, including tools to strengthen their smart-home experience.
- OnTech Smart Services provides installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, alarm and security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and sound systems, from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Polk and more.
- OnTech installation services start at $99.99, and are available as soon as the next day nationwide. OnTech+ members will receive their first installation at no cost, and 10% off subsequent installations.
- Next-day product delivery and installation provides an immediate, one-stop-shopping experience.
- Customers can schedule services for eligible products, regardless of where they purchased the product.