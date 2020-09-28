Dish's OnTech Smart Services unit launches subscription plan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products, today debuted its OnTech+ membership program nationwide, offering members their first installation included, plus member-only pricing on all products and services, and unlimited support from smart-home experts.

Yearly memberships are currently available to consumers nationwide for only $199.99.

What's included:

OnTech+ members are eligible for a 10% discount on all products and installation services up to $99.99, and 20% off all installation services over $99.99, when purchased through ontechsmartservices.com.

Membership includes an extended 60-day product return policy and personalized installation by award-winning technician experts.

Members receive unlimited remote chat and call tech support accessible via the OnTech Smart Support app, available on Android and iOS mobile devices.

OnTech Smart Support app gives customers access to exclusive content, including tools to strengthen their smart-home experience.

OnTech Smart Services provides installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, alarm and security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and sound systems, from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Polk and more.

OnTech installation services start at $99.99, and are available as soon as the next day nationwide. OnTech+ members will receive their first installation at no cost, and 10% off subsequent installations.

Next-day product delivery and installation provides an immediate, one-stop-shopping experience.

Customers can schedule services for eligible products, regardless of where they purchased the product.

OnTech Smart Services