Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Dish's OnTech Smart Services unit launches subscription plan

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/28/2020
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products, today debuted its OnTech+ membership program nationwide, offering members their first installation included, plus member-only pricing on all products and services, and unlimited support from smart-home experts.

Yearly memberships are currently available to consumers nationwide for only $199.99.

What's included:

  • OnTech+ members are eligible for a 10% discount on all products and installation services up to $99.99, and 20% off all installation services over $99.99, when purchased through ontechsmartservices.com.
  • Membership includes an extended 60-day product return policy and personalized installation by award-winning technician experts.
  • Members receive unlimited remote chat and call tech support accessible via the OnTech Smart Support app, available on Android and iOS mobile devices.
  • OnTech Smart Support app gives customers access to exclusive content, including tools to strengthen their smart-home experience.
  • OnTech Smart Services provides installation, set-up and education for the latest smart home devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, smart plugs, thermostats, alarm and security systems, mesh Wi-Fi and sound systems, from Google Nest, Ring, Linksys, Polk and more.
  • OnTech installation services start at $99.99, and are available as soon as the next day nationwide. OnTech+ members will receive their first installation at no cost, and 10% off subsequent installations.
  • Next-day product delivery and installation provides an immediate, one-stop-shopping experience.
  • Customers can schedule services for eligible products, regardless of where they purchased the product.

OnTech Smart Services

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Build Accurate Traffic Matrices with Demand
White Paper: Changing the Way Service Providers Build 5G Networks
White Paper: Learn Best Practices for Core Network Capacity Planning
White Paper: Designing a Scalable Network to Unleash the True Potential of 5G
White Paper: Improve Business Agility with a Telco Data Center
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Design for the Future - Telco Cloud Infrastructure
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE