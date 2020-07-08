Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Dish sheds 40,000 satellite TV subs, 56,000 Sling TV subs in Q2

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/7/2020
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $3.19 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, compared to $3.21 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $452 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to $317 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.78 for the second quarter, compared to $0.60 per share during the same period of 2019.

DISH TV net subscribers decreased by approximately 40,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 79,000 in the year-ago quarter. SLING TV net subscribers decreased by approximately 56,000 in the second quarter compared to a net increase of 48,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption in certain commercial segments served by DISH, including the hospitality and airline industries. As a result, DISH paused service or provided temporary rate relief for approximately 250,000 commercial accounts and removed those accounts from its ending Pay-TV subscriber count as of March 31, 2020. During the second quarter, 45,000 of these subscribers resumed normal service. Since DISH did not incur significant expenses related to the return of these commercial subscribers, they were added to the June 30, 2020 DISH TV subscriber count (without being recorded as new subscribers during the second quarter). Therefore, DISH TV's subscriber count at June 30, 2020 increased by 5,000 subscribers when compared to March 31, 2020.

The company closed the quarter with 11.27 Pay-TV subscriber, including 9.02 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.25 million SLING TV subscribers.

Year-to-Date Review
DISH Network's first-half 2020 revenue totaled $6.40 billion, compared to $6.39 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2020, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $525 million, compared with $657 million during the same period last year.

Read the full announcement here.

Dish Network

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Networks Readiness
Infographic: Service Provider – 6 Key Findings
Success Story: Improve Network Stability and Accelerate DDoS Attack Mitigation
Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE