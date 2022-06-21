Dish and T-Mobile expand network services partnership

LITTLETON, Colo. and BELLEVUE, Wash. – DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) signed an amendment to the 2020 Master Network Services Agreement (MNSA) that provides customers of DISH's retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

The amendment, which will become effective upon approval by the United States Department of Justice, incorporates financial and operational changes, including improved pricing and enhanced roaming solutions for DISH 5G customers in consideration of an annual minimum revenue commitment through the remaining term of the MNSA.

DISH is committed to providing competition in the wireless market as the nation's fourth facilities-based carrier and the company will continue to expand coverage of DISH's 5G network.

The Term Sheet will not be effective unless it is approved by the DOJ by August 14, 2022.

