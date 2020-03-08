Dish acquires Ting Mobile assets in Tucows partnership

TORONTO and ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation and Tucows Inc. today announced that DISH has chosen Tucows as a technology partner for its retail wireless business. With a history of digital innovation, Tucows has made the strategic decision to offer Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) solutions, beginning with DISH. As part of this agreement, DISH has also acquired Ting Mobile assets, including customer relationships.

Effective August 1, 2020, most Ting Mobile customers across the U.S. became customers of DISH. These customers will continue to use their current phones and will enjoy the same rates and excellent customer experience. As with DISH's recently acquired Boost customers, these Ting Mobile customers will have access to the new T-Mobile network.

In mobile, Tucows will focus on growing its MSE business, delivering a wide range of functions including billing, activation, provisioning, and funnel marketing to mobile providers. Tucows provides leading enablement platforms in domain registration and fiber-to-the-home. DISH is now the first Tucows mobile technology customer.

Dish Network Corporation