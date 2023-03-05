Sign In Register
Services

DartPoints buys more data centers

News Wire Feed

DALLAS, Texas – DartPoints®, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services for edge markets, has acquired Venyu, Louisiana's premier data center infrastructure and cloud services provider. This latest acquisition brings DartPoints' portfolio to 11 data centers across 10 U.S. markets, five states, and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20 megawatts of power.

Over the past 30+ years, Venyu has proven itself as a pioneer and leader in data security. Venyu developed some of the first offsite backup innovations and became one of the country's first service providers to offer virtualization as a disaster recovery solution after Hurricane Katrina. Built to Department of Defense anti-terrorism force protection codes, Venyu's Shreveport facility is one of the country's most secure commercial data centers. Adding Venyu's three carrier-neutral facilities supporting customers' mission critical environments to the DartPoints platform continues the strategy of investing in data center infrastructure in edge markets, where latency requirements, demand for interconnection, and multi-cloud architectures are driving growth.

In May 2020, Astra Capital Management invested in DartPoints to grow edge colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services aggressively in mid-size markets. DartPoints then acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC) in October 2020 to enter the Midwest market, and soon followed with the acquisition of Immedion in March 2021, further expanding its geographical footprint to the Southeast U.S.

Read the full press release here.

DartPoints

