Cox Business unit launches telehealth service for physicians in Omaha

ATLANTA and OMAHA, Neb. – Trapollo, a Cox Business company, announced today it will provide private and group physician practices in Omaha, Nebraska, with a telehealth solution to continue to operate in this difficult time and maintain critical patient relationships. Trapollo's telehealth solution is free for 90 days for eligible practices, ensuring local physicians can deliver vital patient care while practicing social distancing.

With Trapollo's telehealth solution, private and group practices will be equipped with a HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform that enables two-way video for patient consultations, centralized patient scheduling, and messaging capabilities to access critical care and receive referrals to specialized care. Patients can access real-time chat, video and audio capabilities via an easy-to-use web platform/portal to get the care they need from the comforts of home.

These new capabilities are designed for private and group practices, behavioral health centers and specialty care centers. Incorporating virtual visits into the practice workflow delivers the following benefits:

Contributes to acquiring new patients and maintaining existing patients.

Helps allow physician groups to bill more accurately.

Engages patients and help improve outcomes.

Provides premier care in a cost-effective manner.

The Trapollo telehealth solution will be available initially in Omaha, with future cities to follow.

