Consolidated recognized for pandemic response

MATTOON, Ill. – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award for its COVID-19 response in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Consolidated Communications was nominated in the COVID-19 Response Most Valuable Employer category for companies with more than 2,500 employees.

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the 2020 Stevie Award winners.

"Transitioning approximately 90 percent of 3,400 employees to work from home in 23 states is a remarkable feat," noted judges in reviewing the nomination. "Consolidated supported employees working remotely, measured and managed employee cases to reduce risk and established an innovative grass roots program. A great effort by an employer during the pandemic. Truly amazing."

Consolidated Communications