CommScope launches AI-powered broadband network performance booster

HICKORY, N.C. – A new AI-based software product designed to improve the performance of broadband operators' services has been developed and launched by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM).

The ServAssure® Profile Optimizer, part of the ServAssure NXT Performance Management portfolio, can help operators increase network capacity and performance, enhance user experience and reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) through improved operation efficiencies and fewer customer calls. It utilizes millions of data points gathered from devices on operators' access networks and feeds that data into an AI engine, which analyzes the information and generates DOCSIS 3.1 modulation profiles to enable improved stability and higher performance for broadband operators.

Norlys, a leading service provider of multi-gigabit broadband services in Denmark, is the first operator to see the benefits of the new product. The deployment of ServAssure Profile Optimizer enables Norlys to proactively optimize and improve the performance of its DOCSIS 3.1 fixed access network, which results in a greater broadband service and user experience.

By employing software-driven techniques, the optimized profiles enhance channel efficiency by sending through remote configurations to the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), reducing OPEX even further.

The newly developed software-based technology, which can be deployed in the cloud or on premises within multiple-service operators (MSO) private-cloud, supports flexible deployment options for customer's network functions virtualizations (NFV) current and future evolution strategies.

