Comcast unit teams with Denver REIT to donate apartments near Colorado hospitals during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA – Xfinity Communities today announced it is partnering with Aimco, a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Denver and one of the largest multifamily owners and operators in the country, to donate apartments outfitted with its TV and high-speed internet service to medical workers at four nearby Colorado hospitals for a minimum of 60 days. The donation of these apartment units aims to give those risking the most in the fight against the coronavirus a temporary home and the modern comforts they deserve while they keep their families and communities safe.

"When Aimco approached us, we quickly said 'yes' to donating video and Internet services to the apartments they planned to use to help healthcare workers in Colorado.," said David Salazar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Mountain West Region. "There is nothing more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of our communities and those who are working on the frontlines to keep us safe. By partnering with Aimco, we are providing these medical staffers with the comforts of modern, reliable entertainment and technology that are critical to keeping them connected with their families and teammates."

Aimco is donating Xfinity Communities-outfitted apartment homes at two complexes: 21 Fitzsimons in Denver will house personnel from Medical Center of Aurora and Children's Hospital Colorado, while Park Mosaic in Boulder will serve staff from Boulder Community Health and University of Colorado Health.

Read the full announcement here.

