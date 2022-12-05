Sign In Register
Colt deploys Ribbon's Microsoft-certified controllers to power its new smart communications tool

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/12/2022
PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Colt Technology Services has deployed Ribbon's Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs) as part of its new Colt Intelligent Communications (CIC) with Cloud Session Border Controller offering across Japan.

CIC is an enterprise solution integrating the power of Microsoft's cloud productivity applications with Colt's voice and data networks to securely deliver superior collaboration experiences and business communications services. Colt's offering provides employees, regardless of where they choose to work, access to Microsoft's rich communications tools, including the ability to make business phone calls on both their desktop and mobile clients.

Ribbon has one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified SBCs on the market, including highly-scalable, software-based solutions that are architected for cloud-based deployments. Colt is leveraging Ribbon's cloud-based SBCs to offer organizations an alternative to traditional on-premises SBC hardware and traditional fixed-line connectivity that is typically deployed to provide telecom services to Microsoft Teams.

With CIC, migrating phone calls to Microsoft Teams can be as simple typing an IP address into a web page. Colt's extensive voice and data footprint, delivered from the cloud, offers superior bandwidth and secure voice communications from almost anywhere.

CIC enables greater agility for enterprises of any size. With no physical hardware, provisioning and onboarding takes dramatically less time. It also provides flexibility, offering per usage pricing to allow small and medium enterprises to accelerate digital transformation.

Colt's voice and network solutions are underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which is comprised of more than 29,000 buildings and 900 data centers globally. CIC is currently available across 14 key countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Japan. For more information, please visit colt.net/product/intelligent-communications.

Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs, required to connect to Microsoft Teams, also enable secure voice connections anywhere in the world. In addition to Colt, Ribbon SBCs are deployed in the networks of and trusted by many of the world's largest communications providers.

Read the full press release here.

Ribbon Communications

