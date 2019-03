The Telecoms.com Podcast: Cloud Gaming, UK Infrastructure & Huawei

Super-sub Ray joins Jamie and Scott this week and kicks things off with a look at Google's new cloud gaming initiative Stadia and its implications for the telecoms industry. All this streaming and remote processing will put additional strain on infrastructure. They move on to look at some domestic developments in that area. They conclude, inevitably, with a review of the latest developments in the war between the US and Huawei.

