Synacor Lands Deal in Japan for Zimbra

BUFFALO, N.Y. & TOKYO -- Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.(IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI) has selected the Zimbra platform and has enlisted Synacor’s cloud operations expertise to deliver upgraded email and collaboration services to ISP customers in Japan. The initial deployment for a major ISP is for more than three million consumers. The new, hosted solution is based on Zimbra, Synacor’s globally popular email and collaboration software platform.

IIJ will migrate 3 million mailboxes from a current on-premises deployment to a new, state-of-the-art hosting environment. Synacor will license Zimbra 8.8 to IIJ, offer comprehensive services to ensure seamless migration with minimal user impacts, and prepare an agile platform allowing for quick and easy service iterations to keep up with rapid market evolution.

