Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs

LAS VEGAS -- Dell Technologies World -- The four-legged attendees were the most popular warm-blooded animals at Dell's annual customer and partner event this week. Dell brought in therapy dogs for stressed-out attendees to pet, give treats to and get their pictures taken with. This should become a tradition at every tech conference everywhere.

The conference also featured fancy toys, games and advice on how to make a professional appearance on social media.

The big news out of the conference for the Light Reading community was Dell-controlled VMware's discussion of how it plans to integrate its recent VeloCloud acquisition into a strategy for end-to-end networking, from the Internet of Things and branch offices to the data center and multicloud. (See VMware Takes On Cisco & Juniper With Network Vision.)

But it was also a good conference for fun and games. Here's some of what we saw.

That's me (right) and my new pal.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading