Eurobites: UKCloud Seeks to Make Hay From Post-Brexit Mayhem

Paul Rainford
1/15/2019
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's Nuage Networks powers sports data analysis; BT Global Services turns to SevOne; Helios enters South African market.

  • As the hours tick by to tonight's "meaningful vote" by the British parliament on whether to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, one UK cloud provider thinks it has spotted a post-Brexit business opportunity (assuming Britain does decide to strike out for the EU-free sunlit uplands on its own). UKCloud, a multicloud provider that specializes in services to the public sector, has expanded its "sovereign cloud platform" -- drawing on data centers physically located under UK jurisdiction -- so that it will ready to cope with an anticipated surge in demand for this service if/when Britain leaves the EU. UKCloud claims that its investment has been "driven by an increasing number of UK public sector organisations contacting them about potential capacity -- in some cases to support new systems required post-Brexit and, in other cases, as a contingency due to concerns about the continued use of non-UK hosting options."

  • SDNbucks, a Dutch SD-WAN specialist, has chosen Nuage Networks technology as the guts of the connectivity service it provides to SciSports, a sports data company that uses deep learning and "computer vision" technologies to "enrich the soccer fan experience." (In simpler times that meant buying a meat pie at half time.)

  • BT Global Services , the embattled unit of the UK incumbent operator that deals with multinational enterprise users, is to deploy SevOne Inc. 's Data Platform, which offers "real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities," to gain visibility into the performance and state of its customers' networks. Once deployed, the system will enable BT Global Services to provide its customers with "a complete end-to-end view of their applications' performance and data flows," according to SevOne. BT Global Services has had a tough couple of years, suffering job cuts and shrinking revenues and has even been identified as an operation that BT might try to sell. (See BT Global Services to Deploy SevOne Data Platform, BT Cuts 2K Jobs to Boost Profits as Sales Dip and BT Cuts 4% of Jobs, Plans Global Services Overhaul.)

  • UK-headquartered Helios Towers has entered the South African market in a partnership deal with Vulatel Pty Ltd., Bloomberg reports. It is thought that this move could make Helios's initial public offering more likely -- the company planned one last year, which it was forced to abandon. (See Eurobites: African Towers Firm Plans IPO.)

  • Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular SA (Nasdaq: MICC) , which trades in Chad and Tanzania (as well as in nine Latin American countries) under the Tigo brand, has become the subject of an acquisition offer by Liberty Latin America. As Reuters reports, Millicom shares rose 5% on the news of the potential deal. (See Liberty Latin America in Talks to Buy Millicom and Eurobites: Ericsson Brings 3G to Tanzania's Unconnected Millions.)

  • ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) says its FSP 150 box is being deployed by "one of Mexico's largest financial trading institutions." The institution hopes to protect the data on its Layer 2 virtual private network through the German vendor's Ethernet encryption technology.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

