Eurobites: UKCloud Seeks to Make Hay From Post-Brexit Mayhem

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's Nuage Networks powers sports data analysis; BT Global Services turns to SevOne; Helios enters South African market.
As the hours tick by to tonight's "meaningful vote" by the British parliament on whether to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, one UK cloud provider thinks it has spotted a post-Brexit business opportunity (assuming Britain does decide to strike out for the EU-free sunlit uplands on its own). UKCloud, a multicloud provider that specializes in services to the public sector, has expanded its "sovereign cloud platform" -- drawing on data centers physically located under UK jurisdiction -- so that it will ready to cope with an anticipated surge in demand for this service if/when Britain leaves the EU. UKCloud claims that its investment has been "driven by an increasing number of UK public sector organisations contacting them about potential capacity -- in some cases to support new systems required post-Brexit and, in other cases, as a contingency due to concerns about the continued use of non-UK hosting options."
SDNbucks, a Dutch SD-WAN specialist, has chosen Nuage Networks technology as the guts of the connectivity service it provides to SciSports, a sports data company that uses deep learning and "computer vision" technologies to "enrich the soccer fan experience." (In simpler times that meant buying a meat pie at half time.)
ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) says its FSP 150 box is being deployed by "one of Mexico's largest financial trading institutions." The institution hopes to protect the data on its Layer 2 virtual private network through the German vendor's Ethernet encryption technology.