& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Can GTT Build on Interoute Acquisition?

Ray Le Maistre
6/1/2018
50%
50%

In today's regional roundup: Can GTT get the best out of Interoute?; Orange Spain claims optical backbone milestone; KPN to close its OTT TV service; and other end-of-week stuff.

  • GTT Communications Inc. has completed its US$2.3 billion acquisition of European network operator Interoute Communications Ltd. , little more than three months after it announced the deal. "The acquisition of Interoute represents a major milestone in delivering on our purpose of connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud," said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO in an official statement announcing the closure. "Our enhanced scale, expanded network footprint and award-winning product capabilities reinforce our position as a global leader in cloud networking. We look forward to bringing the benefits of this acquisition to our valued clients across the world." Indeed. But here's the rub. GTT has acquired a progressive, in many ways cutting edge network operator in Interoute but that doesn't guarantee anything. As with any acquisition, the people are as, if not more, important that the physical assets. The key for GTT will be retaining, encouraging and building upon the experience and know-how of the Interoute team. If that doesn't happen then it could turn into a very expensive turkey. (See GTT Completes Interoute Acquisition, GTT Brings In New Investors for Interoute Deal and GTT Snaps Up Interoute for $2.3B.)

  • Orange Spain says it has completed the construction of a 200 Gbit/s backbone transport network, built using gear from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd , that boasts "the largest capacity in the world -- up to 96x200 gigabits per second (Gbps), which will cover distances of almost 1,000 km without regeneration." So that's 19.6 Tbit/s of capacity. Oof!! (See Orange Spain Completes 200 Gbit/s Optical Build with Huawei.)

  • Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) and Telecom Italia (TIM) are among the major operators to have joined the LF Networking Fund, the Linux Foundation group that brings together the developments of initiatives such as ONAP, OPNFV, ODL (Open Daylight), FD.io and more. (See LF Networking Fund Boasts New Carrier Members and Linux Foundation Re-Orgs to Simplify Open Source Networking.)

  • Highly respected venture capitalist Mary Meeker has just delivered her annual Internet Trends presentation, and she doesn't hold much hope for Europe being at the vanguard of technology innovation any time soon. See European tech ambitions might be hampered by regulation – Meeker for more.

  • Dutch incumbent KPN is axing KPN Play, its own OTT TV service, due to lack of customer interest, reports TelecomPaper. KPN launched the service in 2015. (See Dutch Telcos Take Lead on OTT Transformation.)

  • The European Commission (EC) has re-approved the 2014 merger in the Netherlands between Liberty Global's UPC and Ziggo, but with conditions. The merger had been annulled by the European General Court in 2017, forcing the EC to reassess the deal. To find out more, see this EC announcement. (See Liberty Global to Buy Ziggo for €10B.)

    — Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    June 26, 2018, Nice, France
    September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
    Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
    Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
    Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
    MEF Touts Multi-Vendor SD-WAN & More
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    What's in the Box?
    By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives