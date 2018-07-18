Eurobites: Amazon Prepares for Cloud Push in Cape Town

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Poland's Play upgrades with Ericsson; BT lab addresses PSTN switch-off; Germany plans cyber counter-punch.
Amazon Web Services Inc. is looking to expand its operations in Cape Town, South Africa, taking on a new eight-storey office building in the city and advertising for "dozens" of workers to fill it, according to a Reuters report. Among the job ads, says the report, is one for a software development engineer that reveals AWS is recruiting a team for a new greenfield project involving machine learning, big data analysis and cloud computing.
Polish mobile operator Play has brought in Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) to help expand its radio access network and upgrade its OSS set-up. The operator, which had 15.2 million subscribers at the last count (in March of this year), plans to complete the rollout of its radio network by the end of 2020.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is opening a new Digital Services Lab at its facility in Martlesham, Suffolk to help providers of so-called "special services," who install and operate medical alert devices, security systems and the like over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), migrate to the brave new world of IP-based telephone networks. BT is committed to switching off its PSTN system by 2025.
There was nothing to set the world alight in Telekom Austria Group 's second-quarter results: Group total revenues inched up 1.3% year-on-year to €1.099 billion (US$1.285 billion), while earnings declined 0.9% to €356.4 million ($416.7 million). On the operator's home turf, the number of mobile subscribers fell by 1.5%, the pre-paid segment doing the damage with an alarming 11.4% plunge. The outlook for the full year remains unchanged.
Germany's Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, is looking to introduce laws that would allow the country to land a counter-punch if it is hit by foreign cyber attacks. As Reuters reports, Seehofer revealed that Iran is the latest naughty nation-state to target German IT systems on a large scale.
Belgium's Proximus has done a deal with broadcaster Eleven Sports that will see the latter's three channels being made available on all Proximus platforms. Among other sporting action, this will means soccer-fan subscribers will be able to watch matches from Germany's Bundesliga. Earlier this month it was announced that Eleven Sports, led by former former BT TV boss Marc Watson, had also nabbed the UK broadcast rights to Italy's Serie A soccer from BT.
Telekom Slovenije has completed an overhaul of its analytics infrastructure, drafting in Exasol, described by its vendor as "the world's fastest in-memory analytics database." The operator now hopes to be able to better "monetize" its shedloads of data.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.