China Mobile Taps Nokia's Nuage for Advanced Cloud Capabilities

ESPOO, Finland -- Nokia's Nuage Networks has been chosen by China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technical Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, as the SDN platform for China Mobile's public and private enterprise cloud services offering. The platform is based on the Nuage Networks VSP and includes cloud implementations on virtual machines, Kubernetes (K8S) containers and OpenStack Ironic-based bare metal servers.

In order to address the growing appetite for cloud services among its enterprise customers, China Mobile Communications Company (CMCC) is expanding its software-defined networking (SDN) support for new private/public cloud services. In the past two years, Nokia Shanghai Bell, Nokia's joint venture in China, helped deploy the Nuage Networks VSP solution to deliver China Mobile's public and private cloud services in 10 data centers, the largest deployment containing over 1,000 servers. Nokia Shanghai Bell ranked No.1 and won 55% share in this project. This project cemented Nokia Shanghai Bell's status as the leading SDN vendor powering CMCC existing cloud services.

The new services, enabled by the Nuage Networks VSP, allows CMCC to expand its offer to include new public, private and hybrid cloud services such as hosting workloads on either Kubernetes (K8S) containers or on bare metal servers.

An important aspect of the Nuage Networks VSP is the inherent flexibility of the platform. Along with OpenStack, the platform supports multiple cloud management systems, hypervisor and workload types. A centralized policy manager and SDN controller automate the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation and access controls to individual applications and workloads. The Nuage Networks VSP combines policy based automation, large scale and high performance with multi-tenancy, resiliency and comprehensive end-to-end security.

Sunil Khandekar, CEO for Nokia's Nuage Networks, said: "Having a strong relationship with CMCC based on the work we've already done with them, we were especially pleased to be chosen to continue with this important project. The Nuage Networks solution allows CMCC to offer some very dynamic, high performing and attractive cloud services for their customers."

Nuage Networks