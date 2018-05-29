& cplSiteName &

CenturyLink Claims Cisco Meraki First

5/29/2018
MONROE, La. -- CenturyLink, Inc. today announced that the company is the first Cisco alliance partner to secure certifications for all cloud and managed DNA services based on the Cisco Meraki platform. CenturyLink's services were tested and validated for the ability to deliver the highest levels of performance against certification criteria.

"These new certifications demonstrate CenturyLink's commitment and expertise around Cisco designs and architectures," said Thuy Ha, vice president, voice and real-time communications, CenturyLink. "We will continue to leverage our deep expertise in networking, communications and managed services to deliver Meraki solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers."

CenturyLink's Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki solution enables enterprise customers to more efficiently deploy and monitor Wi-Fi networks, wireless, phone, video surveillance and security services through a single administrative dashboard, helping deliver an improved customer experience.

"IT has never been more important for businesses, and with these certifications, CenturyLink customers can be confident that their Meraki-powered services have been validated and are ready to handle the IT and business challenges of today and tomorrow," said Ben Fallon, senior director of global channels at Cisco Meraki. "Cisco Meraki values its relationships with top tier service providers, and we look forward to continued success with CenturyLink."

CenturyLink's seven Cisco Powered designations cover metro Ethernet, managed security (firewall), cloud managed SD-WAN, cloud managed security, cloud managed access, Cisco Flex SP and Unified Communications as a Service based on Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution.

CenturyLink is a Cisco Gold Partner and a Cloud and Managed Services Master Partner worldwide, a validation of the value CenturyLink delivers to customers through operational expertise, architecture knowledge, delivery and back-end support of Cisco technologies.

CenturyLink offers two solutions based on Cisco Meraki technology: CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki and CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

