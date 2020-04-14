Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Cisco looks to goose enterprise business amid pandemic

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/14/2020
Comment (0)

While Cisco's business with network operators doesn't appear to be impacted – yet – by the spread of COVID-19, the company's sales to enterprises are another matter entirely.

"Our basic premise about COVID-19's impact on the sector is it's positive for Service Provider, Cloud Service Provider and Public Sector demand, and negative for Enterprise / Commercial demand," wrote the Wall Street analysts at MKM Partners in a note to investors this week. "We believe Cisco's mix is roughly 40% for the former group and 60% for the later."

As a result, the MKM analysts dramatically lowered their expectations for Cisco's upcoming financial quarter. They now expect the company to report overall revenues of around $10.5 billion, down almost 17% from initial expectations of $13 billion.

Thus, it's no surprise that Cisco announced Tuesday a new iniative aimed at propping up its enterprise business by essentially deferring customer bills until next year.

Cisco said the initiative, called the "Business Resiliency Program" and offered through the company's vendor financing Cisco Capital business, will provide up to $2.5 billion in financing to "provide organizations with access to the solutions they need to keep their businesses running and productive, their employees safe and support their communities during these unprecedented times." Reuters reported Cisco's vendor financing business already had almost $10 billion in loans and other instruments as of January.

"Whether it's technology, financing or helping those most in need, Cisco is committed to working together to fight this pandemic on every front," Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco, said in a statement. Cisco's other COVID-19 efforts include a pledge to avoid layoffs and hundreds of millions of dollars in local donations to fight the pandemic.

Under the Business Resiliency Program, Cisco said it will offer a 90-day "payment holiday" and will allow customers to defer 95 percent of their payments for either hardware or software products until 2021. After that, customers will be able to make monthly payments on their purchases.

Cisco's offer could act as a spending bridge for enterprises looking to cut costs. Indeed, in a recent survey of 50 CIOs in March, the Wall Street analysts at Nomura's Instinet found that fully half of respondents expect the virus to drive an annual decline in IT spending.

As noted by SDxCentral, Cisco's new financing program is similar to one announced by Cisco rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) last week, which would provide around $2 billion in financing to cash-strapped customers.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Engineering the 5G World – Design & Test Insights
Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
5 Steps Operators Can Take to Monetize 5G Infrastructure
Combine Edge and Private LTE to Deliver Next-Gen Services to End Customers
Modernize Network Architecture and Get Edge Ready with vBNG
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE