"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Cisco dancing on stronger order book, but Q1 revs miss a beat

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 11/18/2021
Comment (0)

Cisco saw its share price tumble by nearly 9% (when Light Reading last looked) after announcing its fiscal Q1 2022 results.

Despite a fuller order book than expected, component shortages have hindered the US tech giant from translating increased demand into higher turnover. Cisco CFO Scott Herren told Reuters that the company is also facing higher transport and logistics costs in its supply chain.

Cloud forecast: Component shortages and supply chain constraints, along with lowered Q2 guidance, cast shadow over US tech giant. (Source: Cisco)
Cloud forecast: Component shortages and supply chain constraints, along with lowered Q2 guidance, cast shadow over US tech giant.
(Source: Cisco)

"A lot more of the subcomponents are coming via air than would have come traditionally," he said. "The port snarls have hit us in a couple of places." So much so in fact that Cisco’s mid-point Q2 revenue guidance – 5.5% growth year-on-year – is well short of analyst consensus of 7.3% (according to a research note by WestPark Capital).

As for Q1, although revenues were up 8% year-on-year to $12.9 billion (which includes acquisitions), it was slightly lower than WestPark Capital’s $12.94 billion forecast. While WestPark’s Michael Genovese acknowledged Cisco’s supply-chain headwinds, he added that the broker house was "disappointed" by the company’s software revenues, which were flat year-on-year (and well off the pace compared to the 8% jump in total revenue).

Genovese further noted that although subscription revenues were up 4% year-on-year, they too "underperformed" the growth rate of the overall business. On the upside, Genovese judged Q1 EPS of $0.82, and a Q2 EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82, as "solid compared to consensus" owing to lower-than expected opex.

Cisco stuck to its overall fiscal 2022 growth target of between 5% and 7%, which, according to Refinitiv data, is in line with analyst expectations of 6%.

Order, order

Encouragingly for Cisco, Q1 showed stronger than expected product orders (up 33% year-on-year, versus 31% the previous quarter) WestPark, helpfully, gives a breakdown, Service provider orders accelerated to 66% year-on-year (compared to 40% in 4Q FY21), while commercial market orders improved 46% year-on-year. Enterprise orders were up 30% year-on-year.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

"The only disappointment," said Genovese, "was public sector orders." These were up by a comparatively modest 10% year-on-year.

"Our sense is that the order book is getting pumped up by customers getting orders ahead of Cisco's price increases," reckoned Jefferies analyst George Notter.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE