Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

China telcos soar on cloud, AI craze

News Analysis

China's big three operators continue to enjoy the sweet spot, buoyed by strong cloud and enterprise demand. Their quarterly results, filed last week, would be the envy of most telcos.

Heavyweight China Mobile hiked net income by 9.5% to 28.1 billion Chinese yuan (US$4.1 billion), increased revenue by 10.3% and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by 4.9%. Rival China Telecom lifted earnings by 10.5% and revenue by 9.4%, with China Unicom up 11.2% and 9.2% respectively.

China Mobile has become China's third largest company overall. Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr (public domain)
China Mobile has become China's third largest company overall.
Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr
(public domain)

China Mobile's enterprise revenue totaled CNY29 billion ($4.2 billion), up 24% for the quarter, while total telecom services revenue rose 8.3%. This robust financial performance has not just caught the eye of the telecom industry. It's captured the attention of investors and put a rocket under their stocks.

China Mobile is now China's third-largest stock by market cap. Combined with the market cap of its Hong Kong listing, as some China analysts have done, it is China's largest.

Its Shanghai shares closed at CNY100.80 ($14.62) Monday, down CNY0.49 ($0.07), for a market cap of CNY1.30 trillion ($188 billion). The stock is up 40% since the start of the year and 75% since its milestone $9 billion IPO at the beginning of 2022.

Building China's digital infrastructure

Its two local rivals have enjoyed a similar run-up. China Telecom's stock has risen 71% and China Unicom's 95% in the past 12 months.

China Mobile is shaded on the domestic bourse by Kweichow Moutai, the maker of the fiery rice liquor, with market capitalization of CNY2.17 trillion ($333.5 billion), and banking giant ICBC on CNY1.69 trillion ($245 million). But if aggregated with its Hong Kong market cap, valued at 1.48 trillion Hong Kong dollars (US$189 billion), it would be comfortably the biggest.

Of course, the real significance is not about the relative size but what this tells about the telcos and their role in China's digital economy.

Thanks to a series of government decisions, the three operators will capture virtually all of the value in building and operating China's digital infrastructure over the next decade – including cloud, 5G, 6G, data center and computing. The arrival of generative AI in the last few months, with its transformative potential and enormous thirst for digital capacity, has been a force multiplier.

As Bloomberg summarized it: "The typically-staid telecom sector has come under the spotlight this year on the back of growing interest in AI-driven chatbots, revaluation on their cloud computing prospects, and Beijing’s bid to promote next generation network technology."

For what it's worth, China Mobile has also become the world's largest telecom stock by market cap, ahead of T-Mobile ($178 billion), Verizon ($157 billion) and AT&T ($130 billion).

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE